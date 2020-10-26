Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The Global Small Molecule CMO Market Research Report 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Small Molecule CMO market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



Executive Summary



The pharmaceutical industry primarily encompassed a large number of private as well as public organizations that discover, develop, produce, and market drugs for medicinal use. It is considered one of the vital components of the health care system worldwide. On the basis of molecule types, pharmaceutical drugs can be categorized into small molecule or conventional drugs, and large molecules or biologic drugs.



Small molecules are primarily made up of naturally occurring compounds that have been isolated or re-synthesized in the laboratory. These are interchangeably called drugs. The majority of drugs come under the category of small molecules. Small molecules are well defined and independent of the manufacturing process.



CMO or Contract Manufacturing Organization is a third party, which the pharmaceutical firms approach for the manufacturing of components of its product or the whole of its product. A contract manufacturing organization (CMO) undertakes the production of the product(s) under the brand name of another firm. Sometimes CMOs are also referred to as contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).



The global small molecule CMO market has shown upward trends over the past few years and projections are made that the market would follow the same trends in the next five years (2019-2023) as well. The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecasted period. The growing pharmaceutical industry and rising demand for oncology drugs are the major factors that are driving the growth of the market. Other growth drivers such as growing demand for process development CMO services, robust pipeline of small molecule drugs & increasing rate of FDA approvals, mergers & acquisitions, growing demand for CDMOs offering highly potent API etc. are expected to boost the growth of the market in the near future.



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Small Molecule CMO market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



