The 62 pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Server Market: Microsoft Corporation, NETGEAR Inc., Apple Inc., Western Digital Corporation, QNAP Systems Inc. and others.



Industry News and Updates:



October 21, 2020: SAN JOSE, Calif.-- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), a global networking company that delivers innovative networking and Internet connected products to consumers and businesses, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2020.



Third quarter 2020 net revenue of $378.1 million, an increase of 42.2% from the comparable prior year quarter. Third quarter 2020 GAAP operating income of $32.2 million, or 8.5% of net revenue, as compared to operating income of $12.1 million, or 4.5% of net revenue, in the comparable prior year quarter. Third quarter 2020 non-GAAP operating income of $41.4 million, or 10.9% of net revenue, as compared to $20.8 million, or 7.8% of net revenue in the comparable prior year quarter. Third quarter 2020 GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.83, as compared to $0.39 in the comparable prior year quarter. Third quarter 2020 non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.13, as compared to $0.65 in the comparable prior year quarter.



Executive Summary:



Data is a precious asset for companies. No access to data implies that companies may not be able to provide their customers with satisfactory services. Poor customer service, or team collaboration problems are issues in the case of information unavailability. Each of these issues spirals into lack of efficiency and potential loss of income if customers cannot wait for a data outage to be corrected. It is for all these reasons that small enterprises are always on the look out for low cost, ease of operation and convenient data back up when it comes to data storage. Network added storage (NAS) servers is hence becoming the most popular go to solution for small enterprises because it offers them with all these facilities



A NAS server is a storage device connected to a network that allows storage and retrieval of data from a central location for authorized network users and varied clients. The central accessibility feature of NAS servers makes it easier for employees of Small Office Home Office (SOHO) or SMBs to collaborate irrespective of place.



The global SOHO market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period 2020-2024. The market is supported by growth drivers such as benefits of SOHO setup, reduction in certain expenses and spike in consultancy businesses. Lack of dedicated IT teams and data security risks due to data storage at a remote location are the challenges faced by the market. Surge in internet connections, increasing popularity of cloud computing, telecommuting/ work from home and product launches to cater to the high data storage requirements of SOHO enterprises are some of the latest trends existing in the market.



The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years' data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.



Following are major Table of Content of Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Server Industry:



- Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Server Market Sales Overview.

- Small Office Home Office (SOHO) ServerMarket Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

- Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Server Market Sales Analysis by Region.

- Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Server Market Sales Analysis by Type.

- Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Server Market Analysis by Application.

- Small Office Home Office (SOHO) ServerMarket -Manufacturers Analysis.



