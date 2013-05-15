Small Orlando Fringe Festival Event Reaches for Huge Guinness World Record

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- In an attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for the "world's smallest nightclub," originally set in Liverpool, UK in 2010, Esther Daack has created a power-house of a disco in a small space. Studio 0.00054 is a 3’x5’ "microclub" complete with dance floor, DJ, and LED lighting system which will premiere at the 2013 Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival in Loch Haven Park. The 3’x5’ nightclub has two doors to allow for ventilation as well as audience views from outside.



According to the club's creator, "Studio 0.00054 is the biggest thing to ever happen to smallness, all inside of the tiniest place that big things have ever happened. It's a mini-event of colossal proportions that promises to be epic in a miniscule way. Big things can be accomplished...and lots of fun can be had, all while using a modest amount of resources." "Just remember...think. SMALL!" said Daack. Well known talent DJ Elliot is booking the club with top-notch DJs all week long for the festival. Elliot will take the party-helm too.



DJ ROB W Thursday, May 16th Sunday: 8-11pm MATT Friday, May 17th: 8-11pm

DJ SERGIUS Saturday, May 18th: 8-11pm DJ SERGIUS Sunday, May 19th: 8-11pm

DJ ROB W Monday, May 20th: 8-11pm DJELLIOT Tuesday, May 21st: 8-11pm

DJELLIOT Wednesday, May 22nd: 8-11pm DAVE Thursday, May 23rd: 8-11pm

DJ ANDOLINI Friday, May 24th: 8-11pm CHRIS GRULER Sat, May 25th: 8-11pm

DJ ROB W Sunday May 26th: 8-11pm



Location: Darden Courtyard Orlando Shakespeare Theater 812 E. Rollins St. Orlando, FL 32803 In order to be comparable for the world record a $1. suggested donation will be requested for entry into this new Orlando hot-spot.



Studio 0.00054 hopes to set the Guinness World Record for world's smallest nightclub over the course of the 2013 Fringe Festival. Official documentation will be recorded and sent to officials in order to declare the world record.



