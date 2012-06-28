Small Plastic Parts Manufacturers in Virginia Awarded by MFGpartners.net

Virginia Beach, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- Businesses throughout Virginia in need of custom-made small plastic parts can now source locally utilizing the American Machine Shops Network, the Web's original US-focused machining, fabrication and mold making marketplace consisting of 1,100+ speciality manufacturers and quality-focused precision machining companies at http://mfgpartners.net/precision-machining-companies.



AMSN spokesman Aaron Burns said the small plastic parts manufacturers on the site have all been approved by the company's team of quality professionals and engineers. Burns said many of the manufacturers have been or is in the process of being ISO certified by G-PMC, LLC to ensure the network maintains its focus on quality produced CNC machined parts at http://mfgpartners.net/cnc-machined-parts.



According to Burns, mfgpartners is working on several campaigns to reach out to businesses in the state of Virginia with emphasis on Virginia Beach, Richmond, Norfolk, Hampton, Newport News, Chesapeake, Lynchburg, Alexandria, Roanoke, Portsmouth and other areas throughout the Old Dominion.



“The staff at AMSN has decades of experience in engineering, designing, machining and custom industrial fabrication which the company utilizes in the selection process of its members to assure vendors are fully capable and qualified to produce high precision products that meet the customer's requirements and specific applications,” said Burns. He concluded, “The goal of MFGpartners,net is to continue helping U.S. manufacturers get work and develop trading partnerships by providing traditional principles, quality products, and technical advancements offered by its network of fabricators, molders and CNC machining companies at

http://mfgpartners.net/cnc-machining-companies”.



Virginia companies in need of metal components, small plastic parts or any machine shop service can submit an RFQ to U.S. manufacturers at http://www.MFGpartners.net/rfq.html.



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.