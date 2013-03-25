Small Retail Business Users Offered Simple Payroll Options with EzPaycheck Software

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Payroll software developer halfpricesoft.com released a new edition of ezPaycheck small business payroll software for small business retailers. This new edition includes the latest tax tables and forms, helping users keep up with current payroll tax rate and calculate payroll taxes easily and quickly. This new edition also added to new payment options to handle hourly pay, salary, tips and commissions.



“Meeting the requested needs of our customers is an important part of our business model,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “The features we’ve added to this latest edition were requested directly by our already-satisfied customers. They like ezPaycheck’s easy-to-use simplicity and affordability, but some businesses and organizations have unique payroll needs that were not addressed in previous editions. Simplifying the financial tasks of small business owners is our number one goal, so when our customers speak up, we listen.”



For Year 2013, the employee tax rate for social security increases to 6.2%. The social security wage base limit increases to $113,700. And many states have also published the new state tax rate. The newest edition of ezPaycheck has already implemented the Year 2013 Social Security tax increase, revised federal and state tax tables.



The new edition also adds more flexibility for wage set up. ezPaycheck allows users to handle multiple pay rates for the same employee easily. It allows users to add the customized field and makes it easier for users to handle salary or hourly pay together with “PAY BY PERFORMANCE” or “Commission”.



Once the business owner is positive that ezPaycheck 2013 is the ideal solution for their business, they simply purchase a license key - just $89 per installation - to unlock the paycheck printing feature. Customers can have ezPaycheck 2013 completely set up with their own payroll data and run payroll tests before purchasing the license key - so they can be absolutely certain that ezPaycheck 2010 meets and exceeds their needs.



The main features include:



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semi-monthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.

- 30 day free trial. No registration required and absolutely no obligation.



