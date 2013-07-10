Small Scale Business Ideas: Start a Pet Transportation Service

Avon, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Working from home does not have to mean staying at home all day long. In fact, there are plenty of ways to work from home without staying home. Sandy McQueen of McQueenathome.com has several small scale business ideas for anyone wanting to stay at home and earn a living. One of her newest options: a pet transportation service.



“Many look at this idea and wonder exactly what and why,” said McQueen, “but it can be a very profitable business for the right-minded person.”



Pets need to keep vet appointments, grooming appointments and the like. Many businesses performing these services are not open after regular business hours, so most pet owners are left to give up time on their weekends for their pets.



“This can be a drain, especially after a long week,” said McQueen.



Instead of taking time off to take pets to appointments, a pet transportation specialist handles the transportation personally.



McQueen has much to say about the business and the ideal ways to start it. One thing she notes in particular, the correct sort of vehicle for pet transportation.



“Certainly a van is best, but not a high quality mini-van. A proper moving van is one of the best possible options for anyone choosing this particular business,” said McQueen.



McQueen has more to say about this business on her website page, available here . One thing she cautions, and does this about each business, is the reality of being a small business owner.



“Do not expect to go out and begin making good money without some time invested and hard work. You will not see either if you are not actively working and seeking customers,” said McQueen.



The best personality for this particular business is one that is outgoing, friendly and has a good ear for pet-lovers. Pet-lovers can talk for extensive periods about their pets.



“Be ready to spend some time listening,” said McQueen.



If you are interested in learning more about small scale business ideas or what Sandy has to say about starting businesses and her other suggestions and solutions for working from home, visit her website at www.mcqueenathome.com



