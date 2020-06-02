Small-Scale LNG Market Worth $2.6 Billion by 2025 : At a CAGR of 2.6%

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2020 -- The report "Small-Scale LNG Market by Type (Liquefaction, Regasification), Application (Heavy-Duty Vehicles, Industrial & Power, Marine Transport), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2025", is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2020 to USD 2.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.6%, during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market include energy cost advantage of LNG, environmental benefits, and growing demand from various applications such as heavy-duty vehicles, industrial & power, and marine transport.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=226707057



Liquefaction to dominate the global small-scale LNG market during the forecast period

The small-scale LNG industry has been segmented based on type as liquefaction and regasification. The liquefaction segment accounted for the larger share of the market in 2019. The growth in this segment is attributed to the increasing export of LNG, which requires liquefaction before it can be transported from one port to another. The growing number of liquefaction terminals across the globe is likely to increase due to the increasing demand for LNG. These factors are expected to drive the demand for small-scale LNG during the forecast period.



Heavy-duty vehicles segment to lead the global small-scale LNG market during the forecast period

The market has been segmented based on application into heavy-duty vehicles, marine transport, industrial & power, and others. The heavy-duty vehicles segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is attributed to the increasing use of LNG as fuel in heavy-duty vehicles, especially in China and European countries. LNG is the most viable option for long-haul LNG-fueled trucks globally. In heavy-duty vehicles, the density of LNG can vary considerably over a range of saturation pressures and storage temperatures. These factors are expected to drive demand during the forecast period.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=226707057



APAC is expected to have the largest market size in the global small-scale LNG market during the forecast period

APAC is projected to be the leading small-scale LNG industry, globally, during the forecast period. The growth in the APAC region can be attributed to the rising demand from heavy-duty vehicles and industrial & power sectors. The presence of a robust industrial base, favorable government policies, and low labor costs along with growing demand for small-scale LNG in the region are further strengthening the market and attracting major players to invest in the region.



The Linde Group (Germany), Wartsila Corporation (Finland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), General Electric (US), Engie (France), and Gazprom (Russia) among others are the key players operating in the small-scale LNG market.



Recent Developments :

- In September 2018, Honeywell announced the acquisition of Ortloff Engineers, Ltd., a privately held licensor and industry-leading developer of specialized technologies that drives high returns in natural gas processing and sulfur recovery.

- In February 2018, The Linde Group built a new LNG storage plant in Russia, Linde. The Engineering Division built related full-containment LNG storage tanks in record speed.

- In February 2017, Wartsila acquired Trident BV, a Netherlands-based company specialized in underwater ship maintenance, inspection, and repair services. The acquisition enables Wartsila to become a leading global operator in the underwater services market.



Key questions addressed by the report :

- Which are the future revenue pockets in the small-scale LNG market?

- Which key developments are expected to have a high impact on the market?

- Which products/technologies are expected to overpower the existing technologies?

- How the regulatory scenario further is expected to impact the market?

- What will be the future product mix in the small-scale LNG market?

- What are the prime strategies of leaders in the market?



Get 10% Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=226707057



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com