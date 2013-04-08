Small Sensor Company Finds MISys Manufacturing Best Avoiding ERP Overkill

Woodstock, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- iButtonLink is a small manufacturing company that focuses on networked sensor solutions. It designs and manufactures products in-house at the East Troy, Wisconsin facility. Since 2003 the company has worked with some of the largest Fortune 100 companies and some of the smallest companies with customer located on five continents.



Donna Grunow, Procurement and Production Manager at iButtonLink explained, “As our company was growing, we had more raw material and finished goods inventory to manage. The software we were using was not detailed enough to handle the job.”



Mixing company financials and company inventory in the same program was proving to be a problem, as well as not a very good business practice. The company’s biggest challenge was to find software that would fit with the manufacturing model of building mostly custom products for customers, or a base product with several variations. This caused the company to seek specific manufacturing software.



Grunow noted, “MISys was one of the few we found that integrated with QuickBooks. That was important to us because we were not in the position to change accounting software. MISys also offered modules that could be added later. This is how we approached the purchase; to start with the basic program and build on it by adding modules as we saw the business grow. MISys was one of the few that offered help on the front end file transfers, rather than letting the customer buy the software and figuring it out ourselves.”



MISys Manufacturing is clear that for most small manufacturers, expensive ERP solutions are overkill compared to more affordable MRP (Material Resource Planning), Designed specifically for small to medium-sized manufacturing firms, MISys Manafacturing (http://www.misysinc.com) has been a leader in the manufacturing software industry for more than a quarter century. The company maintains close developer relationships with Intuit (the maker of QuickBooks) and Sage Software (the maker of Sage 300 ERP (Accpac), Sage 50 US (Peachtree), and Sage 50 Canada (Simply Accounting). MISys Manufacturing software can be run as a standalone solution or fully integrated with the accounting software, with flexible deployment options offered.



MISys Manufacturing offers one of the lowest cost-of-ownership solutions for small manufacturers, while designed to grow with the success of industrial customers, offering a scalable solution which provides the needed additional power by simply plugging in a new module.



MISys Manufacturing software products are sold directly by the company as well as hundreds of business partners in forty-eight countries. A privately held corporation headquartered in Woodstock, Vermont, MISys has more than 7,500 customers worldwide. MISys Manufacturing offers a comprehensive solution for all industries, with specific functionality for food & beverage, auto parts, industrial machinery, and plastics manufacturers. The software has evolved over 25 years to include powerful functionality required by manufacturers in the pharmaceutical, health & beauty, electronics, computer equipment and aerospace & defense industries. Comprehensive customer feedback has helped shape the technology to incorporate best practices to meet ISO certification requirements and lean manufacturing principles, at the most affordable price. Follow MISys on Twitter at @MISysinccom.



