Small Town Author Taps Readers Desire for How to Books

Crown Point, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Indiana based author, Diana Loera continues to quench readers thirst for flea market and wholesale how to books with the release of her latest book.



Loera recently released a new book and an update to her popular wholesale resource directory. The writer and founder of Loera Publishing, LLC introduced “Fast Start Guide to Flea Market Selling” and updated her “USA Based Wholesale Directory” for 2013.



“Fast Start Guide to Flea Market Selling” was written by Loera in March 2013. The idea for this book came when Loera opened a flea market booth a few years ago as part of her direct response marketing research into the ways people were making money in a struggling economy.



In addition to publishing, Loera is also the founder of a direct response marketing agency located in Indiana that was established in 2000. As part of a potential infomercial product, she conducted an experiment to see if it was possible to generate income with little or no start -up money in what was being called a very bad economy. “Fast Start Guide to Flea Market Selling” details the ways that Loera was able to succeed in the flea market business beyond her wildest dreams and it serves as a guide for others to find success in flea market selling including marketing strategies, what to sell (and what not to sell) and how to watch out for the most profit draining challenges including employee theft.



Loera’s “USA Based Wholesale Directory 2013” offers information on the best wholesale resources in the United States for those who need items for flea market booths, fundraisers or other money-making ventures. Loera had found out first hand that many companies were off shore and finding USA based wholesale companies wasn’t an easy task. In the ever changing landscape of the wholesale industry Loera knew the directory would need to updated frequently plus she had found another 300 listings to add.



Loera and her husband founded Loera Publishing LLC to market her books and in the process to help others attain the success they desire with entrepreneurial projects. They soon found that people were hungry for knowledge and information about ways to replace or supplement their income. As Loera puts it, “We live in interesting times as we deal with an unstable economy. If we can each help someone find a way to make money, better themselves or just live life a little easier, I think we should do so instead of looking the other way.”



In addition to these two latest works Loera has also published several recipe books and a book about marketing titled “Per Inquiry Secrets Revealed”. “Fast Start Guide to Flea Market Selling” and the 2013 edition of “USA Based Wholesale Directory” are both available by visiting the Loera Publishing LLC website www.LoeraPublishingLLC.com as well as on Amazon and Kindle.



About Loera Publishing LLC

Loera Publishing LLC is an independent publisher located in Northwest Indiana. They specialize in non- fiction books including how to books. Founded in 2011 by husband and wife Santiago and Diana Loera their goal is to bring popular topics to readers in an easy to read as well as affordable book. All books are available in softcover as well as Kindle versions. Diana is available for interviews and to speak at local schools about her career as an author. She finds it very important that children are motivated to reach for the stars and follow their dreams.



