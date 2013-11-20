Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Small Wind Turbines up to 100kW, 2013 Update - Global Market Size, Analysis by Power Range, Regulations and Key Country Analysis to 2020 market report to its offering

Small Wind Turbines up to 100kW, 2013 Update - Global Market Size, Analysis by Power Range, Regulations and Key Country Analysis to 2020



Summary



Small Wind Turbines up to 100kW, 2013 Update - Global Market Size, Analysis by Power Range, Regulations and Key Country Analysis to 2020 is the latest report from The publisher, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the renewable energy market. The research provides an understanding of the technology and market forces in the global small wind power market, as well as cost analysis, and data on installed capacity and power generation for the 2008-2020 period. It covers the global market size of the small wind market, and analysis of small wind turbine range. The countries covered are the US and Canada in the North American region; Germany, Spain and the UK in the European region; and China and India in the Asia-Pacific region. For all countries analyzed the report provides a regulatory framework for the small wind power market, as well as information on major small wind turbine manufacturers from various regions across the world.



The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Scope



The report analyzes market trends and opportunities in the global small wind turbine market, covering -

- Data and analysis for the small wind market for the 2008-2012 historical period and 2013-2020 forecast period.

- Information on the global small wind power market and seven major countries: the US, Canada, Germany, Spain, the UK, China and India

- Details of the technology, major market trends, and cost analysis for the small wind power market

- Data on global small wind capacity, generation, and market size, as well as data for the individual markets of the countries studied

- Coverage of major policies and regulations for the small wind power markets of the countries covered

- A brief profile of the major small wind turbine manufacturers around the world



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision-making capabilities, enabling you to -

- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for small wind market

- Develop strategies based on the latest trends in the market

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential

- Identify key partners and business development avenues

- Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146560/small-wind-turbines-up-to-100kw-2013-update-global-market-size-analysis-by-power-range-regulations-and-key-country-analysis-to-2020.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###