Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Small Wind Turbines up to 100kW, 2013 Update - Global Market Size, Analysis by Power Range, Regulations and Key Country Analysis to 2020



Small Wind Turbines up to 100kW, 2013 Update - Global Market Size, Analysis by Power Range, Regulations and Key Country Analysis to 2020



Summary



Small Wind Turbines up to 100kW, 2013 Update - Global Market Size, Analysis by Power Range, Regulations and Key Country Analysis to 2020 is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the renewable energy market. The research provides an understanding of the technology and market forces in the global small wind power market, as well as cost analysis, and data on installed capacity and power generation for the 2008-2020 period. It covers the global market size of the small wind market, and analysis of small wind turbine range. The countries covered are the US and Canada in the North American region; Germany, Spain and the UK in the European region; and China and India in the Asia-Pacific region. For all countries analyzed the report provides a regulatory framework for the small wind power market, as well as information on major small wind turbine manufacturers from various regions across the world.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/small-wind-turbines-up-to-100kw-2013-update-global-market-size-analysis-by-power-range-regulations-and-key-country-analysis-to-2020



The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.



Scope



The report analyzes market trends and opportunities in the global small wind turbine market, covering -

- Data and analysis for the small wind market for the 2008-2012 historical period and 2013-2020 forecast period.

- Information on the global small wind power market and seven major countries: the US, Canada, Germany, Spain, the UK, China and India

- Details of the technology, major market trends, and cost analysis for the small wind power market

- Data on global small wind capacity, generation, and market size, as well as data for the individual markets of the countries studied

- Coverage of major policies and regulations for the small wind power markets of the countries covered

- A brief profile of the major small wind turbine manufacturers around the world



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Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision-making capabilities, enabling you to -

- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for small wind market

- Develop strategies based on the latest trends in the market

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential

- Identify key partners and business development avenues

- Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects



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Along with growing healthcare market, the demand for patient examination devices is increasing worldwide. A wide variety of patient examination devices are used to monitor the vital signs of patients such as temperature, heart rate and blood pressure. The market for patient examination devices may be segmented into primary care patient examination devices and specialty care patient examination devices. Stethoscope, thermometer, thin beam torch, weighing machines and sphygmomanometers are examples of primary care patient examination devices while tonometry used by ophthalmologist to measure intraocular pressure, tunning forks to determine deafness and reflex testing hammer to test motor reflex of the body are the examples of specialty care patient examination devices.



The market for patient examination devices is predicted to grow worldwide under the influence of increasing overall population leading to high prevalence of diseased population, introduction of new products coupled with innovative technologies and enhancing trends of keeping examination devices at home. In emerging countries including India, China, Russia, Brazil and South Africa, the market is expected to grow due to rapidly increasing aging population causing increased patient care and awareness of these devices among general population. As of 2012, according to United Nations, the elderly population in India over 60 years is going to be triple by 2050 from 100 million today to 300 million while a blog posted on the website of HelpAge International, dated 19th June 2013, suggests that the aging population of China is going to be 440 million by 2050 from 194 million of today. The digitalization of patient examination devices has made interpretation so easy that people have started using these devices at their home.



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Some of the key players engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of patient examining devices are 3M Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Covidien plc, Omron Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Inc., BIOTRONIK International, Terumo Corporation and Morepen Laboratories.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



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Mononucleosis or mono is a common infectious disease caused by Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) which belongs to herpes virus family. The common symptoms of mono are high fever, sore throat, swollen lymph glands, tonsils and weakness. The symptoms usually occur after 4 to 6 weeks of exposure to the virus. Mono is a contagious disease spread through saliva and mucus of the nose thus a person infected with EBV can avoid spreading of virus by avoiding physical contact sharing of utensils and toothbrushes. It occurs most commonly in children and young adults as elder people usually develop immunity against this common infectious disease.



The diagnosis of the disease is performed by a blood test that shows an abnormal increase of specific type of lymphocytes compared to other lymphocytes in the blood stream. It also includes other tests to rule out diseases with similar clinical symptoms such as strep throat, and cytomegalovirus infection. It can also be confirmed by serological test. Some of the commercially available mono diagnostic kits are EBV NA IgG EIA Kit marketed by Bio-Rad and LIAISON EBV IgM by DiaSorin. Key players operating in this market are Beckman Coulter, Genzyme, Affymetrix, Bio-Rad, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, Becton Dickinson, Biotest, DiaSorin and Gene-Tec.



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The market for mononucleosis diagnostic can be estimated on the basis of volume of mono tests generated at large hospitals, private diagnostic laboratories, private and small clinics and other healthcare settings. The factors expected to drive the growth of the market are the introduction of new technologies enabling tests to be done in short duration of time and with minimal error and large number of population suffering from other diseases with clinically similar symptoms such as strep throat, HIV infections and cytomegalovirus infection. As the symptoms of mono infection resembles with the symptoms of other diseases, thus people suffering from those diseases will also go for mono test.



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