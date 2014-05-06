Adelaide Sales, Marketing & Business Consultant, Kym Turner of Famous Performance Marketing, Releases Business Report Specifically for Small Business Owners

Adelaide, South Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- This detailed report entitled "Trust In Advice – Maximum Attraction Marketing!" outlines vital information, such as 'The Fundamental Truth’s About Marketing’, ‘Why Direct Response Marketing is critical for small business owners’ and ‘How to implement Trust Based Marketing strategies’, and more.



Kym Turner said: "There is a lot of confusion and plain wrong information about sales and marketing for small business that’s out there and in many cases, business owners are going about marketing their business the wrong way. So, I decided to provide a report which clears up any myths and outlines some critical sales and marketing information and knowledge, small business owners really need to know. And, we've made available to everyone for free."



Kym has been providing business, sales and marketing coaching, training and consulting advice for over 30 years and has started, built and sold his own businesses, so he understands what it takes for small businesses to succeed. He said: "Today, consumers want more from their product and service providers and when they spend their hard earned money, particularly on bigger ticket items, and especially where they are relying on advice, they need to truly believe in the integrity of that advice, they need to have trust. My coaching and consulting clients get to formulate solutions, answers and step by step systems to engage and build their trust with their market, so they’re able to maximise their own business results, but every business owner should be concerned and do something about the issues we cover in this free report."



About Kym Turner

Author, consultant, coach, mentor, trainer and online & offline small business marketing professional, Kym Turner has been helping small business owners and entrepreneurs gain a dominant position in their local marketplace for over 30 years.



Kym has extensive corporate Sales Management experience within leading Funds Management & Financial Planning Companies, with key responsibilities for leading, guiding and coaching successful small business owners; As well as extensive successful experience in starting, running and selling his own businesses.



Kym provides a unique consulting service and is committed to using all of his knowledge, experience and ability in working with small business owners and entrepreneurs, to lead them towards greater success and profitability.



For more information, call at 0403 507 300 or visit: http://maximumattrationmarketing.com.au Or http://famousperformancemarketing.com



Contact:

Kym Turner

Famous Performance Marketing

Phone: Aust: 0403 507 300 Int: +61 403 507 300

Email: admin@famousperformancemarketing.com