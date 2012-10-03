SmallCapTimes.com Announces Partnership with QuoteMedia

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- Following much hype and discussion, SmallCapTimes.com is delighted to confirm its new partnership with QuoteMedia.



The new relationship allows SmallCapTimes users to now obtain the latest stock prices and news without ever having to leave the website. Coupled with a new integrated search feature, news and prices for any stock can be called up within seconds.



Thousands of people flock to SmallCapTimes each day. By harnessing the power of QuoteMedia and its leading market data services, the best penny stocks, along with all of their relevant news, can now be sourced from a single location.



“The service is already up and running on SmallCapTimes.com,” says Alon Arazi, Marketing Director for the website.



He continues, “People trust us in order to find the best penny stocks to watch. However, we wanted to give them more. This new partnership will make our service even more powerful and open the doors to easier penny stocks trading.”



Making best use of partnership’s offering, SmallCapTimes has also introduced a daily breaking news feature. This segment of the website provides a succinct run down of the top stories that penny stocks traders shouldn’t be missing out on.



“This segment of our site is very useful. We built it so that traders can wake up in the morning, check out the latest breaking news and continue their day with the know-how they need for successful trading,” Arazi adds.



To check out the website, its new features and the top penny stocks, please visit: http://www.smallcaptimes.com



About SmallCapTimes

SmallCapTimes.com is where investors go when they want the latest top alerts and news in the industry. Our team is constantly analyzing small cap companies with the objective of sending out alerts in the form of a weekly newsletter. All this so our members can get an edge when investing. You can be some of the first people to receive early alerts and be in a better position to make the most out of your portfolio!



Our daily Market Wire releases cover all the big volume trades in the OTCBB world. Keeping you up to date with what’s going on.



We follow everything from small-cap stocks to large-cap stocks, all in an attempt to bring our members more success in the stock market. Our team spends hours on a daily basis to track the hottest stocks in the market for you!



SmallCapTimes.com could be a key resource to improve your investing strategies! We offer free reports and materials to help you become the best investor you can be!



SmallCapTimes.com is composed of a team which is dedicated to finding undervalued or overlooked penny stocks. We have over 30 years of experience that could help you! Our goal is to provide you with the latest insights in the market with stocks that could make you huge profit. Our reports are full of valuable insights into investing and are designed for you, our valued members.