Smart A-Z Featured on Worldwide Business with Kathy Ireland

Ouray, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2021 -- EZ-8 is your daily dose of boron, calcium, copper, iodine, indium, magnesium, potassium, and zinc. Each bottle has enough liquid supplement to last you for 32 days and is among the top eight essential minerals that have been recommended by the Food and Drug Administration (FD) and the NIAHS. This liquid mineral supplement is bioavailable, which means it quickly enters your body's circulation, giving it optimal impact.



Indium is another one of Smart A-Z's popular liquid mineral supplements as it targets energy. It helps people feel more of it and leaves them feeling rejuvenated throughout the day. Indium is not usually found in the food we intake daily, making water-soluble supplements a great option to add to your routine every day. Once ingested, indium is absorbed by the body and may help your body continue to absorb other minerals like zinc, copper, manganese, and chromium.



Another popular topic the Smart A-Z team discussed with Kathy Ireland was that people today are not getting the proper intake of minerals on a consistent, daily basis. Our food and water often lacks the minerals we sometimes need to help us with things like energy and allergies, and overconsumption of bottled water is making this problem worse. Filtering systems for taps are safe and healthy, however, water bottles are often purified to have little to no minerals. That is where Smart A-Z comes in, especially with the new EZ-8 supplement. Your body will feel replenished with the right supply of minerals.