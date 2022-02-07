Smart Agriculture/Farming Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Raven, Granular, Gamaya

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Smart Agriculture/Farming market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

AGCO (United States),Raven Industries (United States),Deere & Company (United States),(Trimble) (United States),AG Leader Technology (United States),GEA Group (Germany),Agribotix (United States),AgJunction (United States),DeLaval (Sweden),ec2ce (Spain),DICKEY-john Corporation (United States),CropMetrics (United States),Precision Planting (United States),SST Development Group (United States),Topcon Positioning Systems (United States),Teejet Technologies (United States),Granular (United States),The Climate Corporation (United States),Descartes Labs (United States),Gamaya (Switzerland)



Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/40938-global-smart-agriculturefarming-market



Definition:

Smart farming is a farming management which uses modern technology to increase the quantity and quality of the agriculture product. This allows delivering more productivity and sustainable agriculture production based on more precise and resources efficient approach with the use of advanced technology. Smart farming allows farmerâ€™s access to GPS, data management, soil scanning and internet of things technology. Farmers can then precisely measure variations within a field and adapt the strategy accordingly and also allows to increase the effectiveness of pesticides and fertilisers to use them more selectively.



Market Trends:

- Increased Usage of M2M Solution in Agriculture



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things (IOT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Farmers In the Agriculture

- Growing Need to Improve Efficiency of Farming

- Government Support to Adopt Modern Agriculture Techniques

- Growing Population and Increasing Consumption of Protein-Rich Diets



Market Opportunities:

- Introduction of Big Data in Agriculture Farm

- Integration of Smart Phones with Hardware Devices and Software Applications



The Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Water & Fertilizer Management, HVAC Management, Yield Monitoring, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, Farm Labor Management, Milk Harvesting, Breeding Management, Feeding Management), Agriculture Type (Precision Farming, Smart Greenhouses, Fish Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Others), Offering (Hardware { Precision Farming Hardware, Livestock Monitoring Hardware, Fish Farming Hardware and Smart Greenhouse Hardware}, Software { Local/Web Based and Cloud Based}, Services { System Integration & Consulting, Managed Services, Connectivity Services, Assisted Professional Services and Maintenance and Support})



Global Smart Agriculture/Farming market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Have a query? Market an enquiry before purchase @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/40938-global-smart-agriculturefarming-market



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Smart Agriculture/Farming market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Smart Agriculture/Farming market.

- -To showcase the development of the Smart Agriculture/Farming market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Smart Agriculture/Farming market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Smart Agriculture/Farming market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Smart Agriculture/Farming market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Buy Complete Assessment of Smart Agriculture/Farming market Now @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=40938



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Smart Agriculture/FarmingMarket Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Smart Agriculture/Farming market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Production by Region Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Report:

- Smart Agriculture/Farming Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Smart Agriculture/Farming Market

- Smart Agriculture/Farming Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2022-2027)

- Smart Agriculture/Farming Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2022-2027)

- Smart Agriculture/FarmingMarket Analysis by Application {Water & Fertilizer Management,HVAC Management,Yield Monitoring,Crop Scouting,Weather Tracking & Forecasting,Farm Labor Management,Milk Harvesting,Breeding Management,Feeding Management}

- Smart Agriculture/Farming Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Smart Agriculture/Farming Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Browse Complete Summary and Table of Content @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/40938-global-smart-agriculturefarming-market



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Smart Agriculture/Farming market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Smart Agriculture/Farming near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Smart Agriculture/Farming market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia



Contact US:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@advancemarketanalytics.com