Smart Air Purifiers Market May See Big Move : Xiaomi, Sharp, Honeywell International

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), Sunbeam Products Inc. (United States), Xiaomi Corporation (China), Blue Air (Romania), Woongjin Coway (South Korea), Whirlpool Corporation (United States), Americair Corporation (United States), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Dyson Technology Limited (United Kingdom).



Scope of the Report of Smart Air Purifiers

An air purifier is a special device that works to remove harmful airborne particles such as pollen, pet dander, dust, mold spores, bacteria, viruses, gases, chemicals and volatile organic compounds that cause respiratory problems and sickness. It improves indoor air quality. A smart air purifier allows the user to actually track and control the air quality within the home. These air purifiers come with a special smartphone application that provides live reading of air quality data. These applications monitor and measure airborne particles in the home and deliver it to the user in real-time. It gathers this air quality data from special monitoring sensors on the units. Recently AirOk technologies launched a new range of smart air purifiers. These smart air purifiers offer Wi-Fi & cloud connectivity, along with an area coverage between 15m2 to 104m2.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Dust Collectors, Fume and Smoke Collectors, Others), Application (Household, Commercial, Other), Distribution Chanel (Online, Offline), Technique (High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Thermodynamic Sterilization System (TSS), Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation, Ionizer Purifiers, Activated Carbon Filtration, Others)



The Smart Air Purifiers Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.



Market Trends:

High Demand for Smart Products from the Consumers



Opportunities:

Growing Consumer Electronics Industry

Growth in the E-Commerce Industry in Developing Industries



Market Drivers:

Rise in the Airborne Diseases

Increased Awareness about the Healthy Lifestyle

Increased Pollution Levels in the Metro Cities



Challenges:

Slowdown of the World Economy



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Smart Air Purifiers Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Smart Air Purifiers market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Smart Air Purifiers Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Smart Air Purifiers

Chapter 4: Presenting the Smart Air Purifiers Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Smart Air Purifiers market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Smart Air Purifiers Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Research Methodology:

- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Smart Air Purifiers

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Smart Air Purifiers various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Smart Air Purifiers.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



