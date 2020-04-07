Smart Air Purifiers Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018-2025 - Honeywell, Koninklijke Philips, Sunbeam Products

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- The global smart air purifiers market is expected to reach $11,403.0 million by 2025, from $4,510.0 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2018 to 2025. Smart purifiers function by gathering air quality data from special monitoring sensors on the units, and send alerts when air quality levels change. Smartphone apps allow users to control these purifiers by enabling fine tune adjustment of air cleaning settings.



Growing awareness about the adverse effects of pollution on health has encouraged various electronics manufacturers to introduce advanced air purifiers. Moreover, people have become more technology-oriented, and tend to invest significantly on high-end products such as smart air purifiers owing to increase in per capita income of the population in the emerging economies. However, high maintenance cost, replacement of filters, and premium installation charges have limited the adoption of these purifiers, thereby restraining the growth of the market.



Major Key Players of the Smart Air Purifiers Market are:

Honeywell Internationa., Koninklijke Philips, Sunbeam Products, Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Blue Air, Coway, Whirlpool Corporation, Americair Corporation, Sharp Corporation, and Dyson Technology Limited



The global smart air purifiers market is segmented into product, technique, end user, and region. By type, the market is categorized into dust collectors, fume & smoke collectors, and others. The dust collecting smart air purifiers segment dominated the global market, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the coming years, due to wide applications of these purifies. Based on technique, the market is fragmented into as high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA), thermodynamic sterilization system (TSS), ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, filter, activated carbon-polarized media photocatalytic oxidation (PCO), ionizer purifiers, and others. High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) technology is anticipated to dominate the global smart air purifiers market throughout the forecast period.



Major Types of Smart Air Purifiers Market covered are:

Dust Collectors

Fume & Smoke Collectors, and Others



Major Technology of Smart Air Purifiers Market covered are:

High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Thermodynamic Sterilization System (TSS)

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation

Ionizer Purifiers

Activated Carbon Filtration, and Others)



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Smart Air Purifiers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Smart Air Purifiers market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Smart Air Purifiers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Smart Air Purifiers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Air Purifiers Market Size

2.2 Smart Air Purifiers Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Air Purifiers Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Air Purifiers Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Air Purifiers Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Air Purifiers Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smart Air Purifiers Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smart Air Purifiers Revenue by Product

4.3 Smart Air Purifiers Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart Air Purifiers Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Smart Air Purifiers industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



