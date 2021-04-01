Smart Airport Market Booming Demand Leading to Exponential CAGR Growth by 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2021 -- Smart Airport Market: Overview



According to a new market report titled Smart Airport Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027' published by Transparency Market Research rise in demand for automated and self-service processes and increasing number of air passengers leading to high airport traffic are the major factors driving the smart airports market. Globally, the smart airports market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



Smart Airport Market: Scope of the Report



The global smart airport market can be segmented –based on infrastructure, application, solutions and services. Based on infrastructure, the market can be classified into endpoint devices, communication systems, passenger, cargo and baggage handling, air traffic control systems, security systems, and others. The security system segment is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of investment during the forecast period. The expansion of the security systems segment is likely to be driven by rising demand for biometric devices by airports for the identification and checking process. Based on solution, the market can be segmented into terminal side, airside, and landside. The expansion of the terminal side segment is expected to be driven by rising demand for digital video surveillance and management solutions by airports to enhance the security and productivity of the workplace. In terms of application, the market can be split into core and business application segments. Based on service, the smart airport services market can be classified into smart transport and parking, smart retail, hospitality, and entertainment, smart workplace, smart airport processes, and smart business-to-business services. The smart airport processes segment is expected to expand owing to high demand for location-based, terminal-side, and landside services. Moreover, the rise in penetration of smartphones and tablets is playing a major role in changing the outlook of smart airports. Effective customer service differentiation and cost reduction are the two main benefits provided by the presence of mobile check-in facilities.



Rise in Demand for Automated and Self-service Processes is driving the Global Smart Airports Market



Demand for automated and self-service processes is on the rise due to increasing number of passengers at airports and the rise in need for effectively managing airport operations. This is, in turn, driving the requirement for upgraded solutions that would ease and allow automation of the processes at airports. A majority of airports are now focusing on self-service solutions and adopting new technologies such as robotics kiosk, facial recognition, automated passport control, and others to manage airport operations effectively. Companies are also introducing advanced technology solutions and systems in the market and are investing heavily in digital technologies and IT to provide value added services to customers. Rising demand for various technologically-advanced communication systems, non-aeronautical systems, and security systems is anticipated to boost the market over the forecast period.



Global Smart Airport Market: Competitive Dynamics



The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global smart airport market. Some of the key players in the smart airport market are SITA, Amadeus IT Group SA, IBM Corporation, Vision-Box, Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Inc., CISCO System, Inc., Thales Group, ESA, S.A.S., and Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG. Business strategies being adopted by the market leaders are largely focused on business expansion by offering cost-effective ICT infrastructure to midsized airports including smart connectivity and improving airport experience, and enhancing the product and service offerings through R&D. Leading players are currently focusing on integrating products to create a new customer base. As a part of this strategy, companies are engaging in various strategic partnerships and acquisitions.



Market Segmentation:



Global Smart Airport Infrastructure Segment Analysis



Endpoint Devices

Sensors

Tags

IP Phone

Video Conferencing

Communication Systems

Wireless Airports

Smart Phones

Near Field Communication

Social Media

Passenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control

IoT Enabled Beacons

Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement

Common-use Self-service (CUSS) Kiosks

RFID Baggage Reconciliation System

E-gates

Air/Ground Traffic Control

Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM)

Automated Passport Control

Security Systems

Biometrics

Alerts & Cyber Security

E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar

E-Tag System

Others (Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage, Airport Management Software)



Global Smart Airport Solutions Segment Analysis



Terminal Side

HVAC

Lighting Control

Digital Video Surveillance and Management (DVM)

Fire and Life Safety Solutions

Energy Management

Life Cycle Services

Building Management and Automation Systems

Airside

Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS)

Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL)

Surface Movement Guidance

Runway Improvement and Apron Management

Digital and Radar Video Surveillance

Landside

Parking

Access Roads

Perimeter Security

Car Rental

Mass Transit

Airport City



Global Smart Airport Applications Analysis



Core Applications

Content Management

Business Intelligence

Next-Generation Web

Collaboration

Integration

Business Applications

Noise Abatement

Fee Management

Performance Management

Gate Management



Global Smart Airport Services Analysis



Smart Transport and Parking Services

Real-time Travel Services

Intelligent Transport Services

Trip Concierge

Smart Retail, Hospitality, and Entertainment Services

Passenger-Specific Retail and Hospitality

Intelligent Advertising

Lean Retail Solutions

Telepresence Rooms

Smart Workplace Service

Equipment Telematics Solutions

Mobile Worker and Expert Locator

Smart Airport Processes

Location-Based Services

RFID Baggage Tagging

No-queue Check-in Solutions

Smart Business-to-Business Services

Traffic and Facilities Management

Smart Supply-Chain and MRO Services



By Geography



North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



