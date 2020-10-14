Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market to Register Unwavering Growth During to 2026 - SAP, Descartes Systems Group, IBM

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market is accounted for $12,388.35 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $30,676.78 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. The market is propelling due to the rising demand for industrial automation, high growth in emerging countries. However, lack of infrastructure and system scalability is restraining the market.



Some of the key players in the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market are:

SAP, Descartes Systems Group, Epicor Software Corporation, GT Nexus, IBM Corporation, Infor Global Solutions, JDA Software Group, Kewill Systems, Manhattan Associates and Oracle Corporation.



Based on Component, A transportation management system (TMS) is a separation of supply chain management that deals with the planning, execution, and optimization of the substantial movements of goods. By geography, Europe can be expected to be one of the key smart and mobile supply chain solutions market due to awareness about the advantages of the smart solution and evolving technologies coupled with significant cost reduction.



Enterprise Sizes Covered in this Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market are:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises



Components Covered in this Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market are:

Services

Software



End Users Covered in this Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market are:

Commercial

Third Party Logistics (3PL)



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size

2.2 Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Revenue by Product

4.3 Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



