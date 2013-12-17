Smart Authentication to Tackle BYOD Issues: Worldwide Industry Share, Investment Trends, Growth, Size, Strategy and Forecast Research Report 2016 Available at Marketresearchreports.biz

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Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Smart Insights Report “Smart authentication to tackle BYOD issues” provides a comprehensive analysis of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) market, authentication solutions, their probable future adoption scenarios and impact on the smart authentication solutions market. BYOD experience relates to employee-owned devices being used for work. Such an employee mindset evolution may trigger changes in the whole corporate IT ecosystem, as the BYOD trend implies corporate data to travel outside a secure local network. This is why corporate IT departments are striving to adopt authentication solutions to be used on employee-owned mobile devices to secure corporate data. Smart mobile authentication devices ensure that only the right person with right information access privileges gets his hand on the corporate data. Traditional smart solutions used for logical access include smart cards, One-Time-Password (OTP) generators and USB tokens. Today, we can state as a fact that software solutions in some way cannibalize smart authentication solutions.
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Nonetheless, this report establishes that BYOD software authentication solution shipments that will reach 223 million units by 2018 (CAGR of 27%) will not overthrow more secure and robust smart hardware authenticators. BYOD hardware authentication solution shipments will reach 343 million units by 2018 (CAGR of 46%).
The analysis was conducted based on primary and secondary research, the technical and business expertise of secure authentication solution manufacturers, secure corporate IT network integrators and biometrics experts that were interviewed anonymously for the purpose of this report.
Table of Content
1 Bring Your Own Device trends (BYOD)
1.1 BYOD market overview
1.2 BYOD functional aspects
1.2.1 Benefits of BYOD
1.2.2 Disadvantages of BYOD
1.2.3 BYOD drivers
1.2.4 BYOD savings opportunities
1.3 BYOD trends (surveys)
1.3.1 Infosecurity 2012 BYOD survey
1.3.2 Cisco survey
1.3.2.1 US survey
1.3.2.2 Worldwide survey
1.3.2.3 Regional summary
1.3.3 Good Technology survey
1.3.3.1 BYOD support by industry
1.3.3.2 BYOD support by geography
1.3.4 Symantec survey
1.4 BYOD market quantitative overview
1.4.1 Mobile devices usage in the enterprise
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2 BYOD issues & user friendliness
2.1 BYOD issues & challenges
2.1.1 Security and device management
2.1.2 Lifecycle management
2.1.3 Multiple platform support
2.1.4 Privacy issues
2.1.5 Legal issues
2.1.6 Third-party applications
2.1.7 Data storage issues
2.2 BYOD security risks
2.3 User experience
3 BYOD authentication
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 Authentication security levels
3.1.2 Authentication principles
3.1.2.1 Two-factor authentication
3.1.2.2 Three-factor authentication
3.1.2.3 Single sign-on
3.1.2.4 OATH
3.1.2.5 OAuth and OpenID
3.1.2.6 PKI
3.1.3 Hardware protection
3.1.4 The chain of trust during ID usage
3.1.4.1 ID device authentication
3.1.4.2 Reader authentication
3.1.4.3 ID credential authentication
3.1.4.4 ID holder authentication
3.2 BYOD authentication methods and form factors
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4 BYOD authentication solutions
4.1 Smart cards
4.1.1 Challenge / response
4.1.2 Use cases
4.1.3 Enterprise security smart card suppliers
4.1.4 Enterprise security smart card reader suppliers
4.2 USB tokens
4.2.1 Passive tokens
4.2.2 Active tokens
4.2.3 Enterprise security USB token suppliers
4.3 OTP tokens
4.3.1 Hardware OTP
4.3.2 Out-of-band authentication
4.3.3 SMS soft tokens
4.3.4 One-time-passcode list
4.3.5 Display card with OTP generator
4.3.6 Enterprise security OTP generator suppliers
4.4 Mobile hardware authentication
4.5 Mobile software authentication
4.6 Biometric authentication
4.7 Trusted execution environment
4.8 BYOD authentication adoption
5 Industry players
Glossary
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