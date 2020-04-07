Smart AZ Minerals Announces the Launch of Its New Website

Ouray, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- The Smart AZ Minerals website features several different types of water infused with essential minerals like calcium, iodine, magnesium, zinc, and more. These products are BPA-free, gluten-free, vegan certified, cruelty-free, and entirely recyclable. Furthermore, they are registered with the FDA and HACCP approved.



Minerals are vital to maintaining a healthy body. Many of the world's natural water sources have at some degree of mineral content. Water filtration and many processed bottled waters have reduced the mineral content which contributes to deficiencies in minerals. Food remains an essential, primary source of minerals. Depleted soils reduce the number of minerals in food, and can also contribute to deficiencies in minerals. Smart A-Z Minerals can help provide these essential minerals while also providing vital electrolytes that need to be replenished following a rigorous workout.



To purchase Smart AZ Mineral Water or learn more about the products, please visit https://smartazminerals.com.



About Smart AZ Minerals

Founded in 2019, Smart AZ Minerals is dedicated to providing healthy and safe ionic minerals to its customers. It uses only minerals of the highest quality and ultra-clean bottling practices when producing its products. For more information, please call 970-325-4021 or visit https://smartazminerals.com/.