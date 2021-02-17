Smart Bottle Market to Set New Growth Story: Ecomo, Hidrate, HydraCoach

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Smart Bottle Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Smart Bottle Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. The study covers emerging player's data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Major Players in Market are:

Ecomo (United States), Hidrate Inc. (United States), HydraCoach, Inc. (United States), Open-2 LLC (United States), Out of Galaxy, Inc. (United States) and My Smart Bottle (Belgium).

What is Smart Bottle?

Smart bottle refers to technologically advanced bottles integrated with wireless communication technology and are able to connect with electronic devices such as wearables and smartphone. It helps in keeping track of the amount of a water person is drinking. Smart bottle market has high growth prospects owing to changing lifestyle standard and growing inclination towards technologically advanced products. Further, growing technological advancement such as the incorporation of the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) in the smart bottle expected to drive the demand for the smart bottle over the forecasted period. According to AMA, the Global Smart Bottle market is expected to see growth rate of 13.98%

Smart Bottle Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Type (Metal Bottle, Polymer Bottle, Others), Application (Water Bottle, Pharmaceutical Bottle, Alcoholic Beverage Bottle, Other Bottle), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Growth Drivers

- Growing Awareness Regarding Health and Fitness

- Rising Awareness about Adequate Water Intake



Market Trends

- Emergence of Hydration Tracking Apps

- Emphasizing on Integration of Technologies Such As Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Smart Bottle



Roadblocks

- Limited Availability of Smart Bottles through Offline Distribution Channel



Opportunities

- Increasing Demand from the Developing Economies Owing To Changing Lifestyle Standards

- Rising Disposable Income in the Low and Middle Income Group Countries



Challenges

- Lack of Awareness in the Emerging Economies



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Smart Bottle Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Smart Bottle market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Smart Bottle Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Smart Bottle

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Smart Bottle Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Smart Bottle market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Smart Bottle Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Smart Bottle Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Smart Bottle market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Smart Bottle market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Smart Bottle market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

