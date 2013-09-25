New Construction market report from Markets and Markets: "Smart Building Market [Building Automation Systems, Physical Security, Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS), Building Communication Systems, Parking Management, Water Management, Networking], Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Building technology has significantly changed with time and the disciplines such as building automation, physical security, and energy management are widely being adopted. Information and Communication Technology (ICT) can be implemented to improve the building quality in terms of safety, security, efficiency, and management. With the integration of building components, their communication, and management system implemented, smart buildings help in reducing the operating costs, energy consumption, and carbon emission from the buildings. Thus, it helps in enhancing the overall building maintenance and experience.
Major companies such as Siemens, IBM, Schneider Electric, Cisco, and Accenture provide solutions to build, operate, monitor, and control for reducing energy consumptions and provide real-time system monitoring with facilities and event management to optimize the facilities operations and reduce energy expense. Going by the current industry trends, smart buildings market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. The report provides an insight into the key market players, challenges, drivers, and future scope in the market. The report also focuses on global adoption trends and future growth potential across different regions in the market.
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Markets Covered
Smart building report segments the overall market on the basis of Building Automation Systems (BAS), networking technologies, applications, and geographical regions. BAS are further sub-segmented on the basis of their sub-systems. The smart building market is considered as the total of Building Automation Systems market and networking technologies market. BAS market includes the systems software and co-components market.
On the basis of Building Automation Systems (BAS):
The market is segmented into: Physical security systems, Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS), building communication systems, parking management systems, plumbing and water management systems, and escalators and elevators management systems.
Systems are again sub-segmented into:
Physical security system: Video surveillance system, access control system, incident response/alarming system, and fire and life safety system
Building Energy Management System (BEMS): Lighting control system and HVAC control system
Building communication system: EPABX-based communication system, Local Area Network (LAN) and Wide Area Network (WAN) system, and video conferencing system
On the basis of networking technologies:
The market is segmented into: Bus technology, power line communication technology, and wireless technology.
On the basis of applications:
The market is classified into: Commercial, institutional, residential, hospitality, hospital, industrial, airports, and others.
On the basis of geographical regions:
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