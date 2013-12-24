Smart Building Market Expected to Reach $18.81 Billion & Grow at a CAGR of 34.8% by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- The report "Smart Building Market [Building Automation Systems, Physical Security, Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS), Building Communication Systems, Parking Management, Water Management, Networking], Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)", defines and segments the building automation systems market into various systems and on the basis of networking technologies with in-depth analysis and forecasting of revenues. It also identifies drivers and restraints for this market with insights on trends, opportunities, and challenges.



Browse 91 tables and 26 figures spread through 178 pages and in-depth TOC on "Smart Building Market [Building Automation Systems, Physical Security, Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS), Building Communication Systems, Parking Management, Water Management, Networking], Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)".

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-building-market-1169.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



Enquiry before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=1169



Smart building technologies improve the life span of a building by identifying problems as and when they occur, thereby taking required corrective measures. Smart buildings are designed for efficiency of all components of the building such as lighting, monitoring, safety and security, emergency systems, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems, car parking management, and several other aspects. The main forces driving the market are the ability of smart buildings to reduce CO2 emissions, reduce maintenance and operating costs, and enhance the life of the building as well as improve the safety and security of its occupants.



MarketsandMarkets has broadly segmented the smart building market by building automation systems: physical security systems, building energy management system, building communication system, parking management system, plumbing & water management system, and elevators and escalators management system. Smart building market has segmented on the basis on networking technology and applications also. By Regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Latin America (LA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA).



Marketsandmarkets believes that as compared to conventionally built buildings, the cost incurred in smart building is quite high due to the intelligent features involved. This is the major restraint for the building makers or buyers to proceed for smart building concept.



The study reports that the global smart building market is expected to grow from $4.22 billion in 2013 to $18.81 billion by 2018, at an estimated CAGR of 34.8% from 2013 to 2018.



Browse Related Reports

Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market [Network Security, Physical Security, CIP Radars, CBRNE Detection, Vehicle Identification, Secure Communication, SCADA Security, Building Management]: Global Advancements, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/critical-infrastructure-protection-cip-market-988.html



Smart Cities Market – Worldwide Projects, Regional Adoption & Transformations, and Market (by Smart Homes, Building Automation – Physical Security, Life Security, Facilities Management, Energy Management – Smart Grid, Industrial Automation, Citizen Services – Healthcare, Education, Water, Smart Transportation – Traffic Management, Supervision, Passenger Information, Ticketing, Parking Management, Security – Urban Security, Critical Infrastructure Protection, ID Management, Cyber Security) Forecast 2012 - 2016

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-cities-market-542.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals; including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, telecommunications and IT, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, aerospace & defense.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza

17304 Preston Road

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets