Global Smart buildings Market is valued approximately USD 59.82billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Smart buildings contain a control system that controls building operations such as heating, lighting, ventilation, air conditioning and other systems by using censors and microchips. It provides advanced building technology such as temperature control, fire safety, automation, telecommunication etc.Smart buildings architecture also helps in lowering operational costs by tenant management as well as building performance management. Due to the rising need for energy efficiency, standards, and regulations of the industry and growth in the market for smart cities will drive the growth of the smart buildings market. It also helps saving energy consumption. Smart technologies, such as occupancy sensors, smart thermostats and lighting controls help reduce energy usage in unoccupied offices, conference rooms, and other spaces. Smart technologies can save an estimated 8-18 percent of overall energy usage in sub-sectors, including offices, small chains and independent retail stores, according to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (AMCEE).. However, high initial investment impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, the introduction of 5G technologywill enhance new and powerful intelligent building capabilities contributing to the growth in smart buildings market.



The regional analysis of global Smart buildings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.North Americais the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing projects on smart buildings and Internet Of Things(IoT). Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising government initiatives for smart cities developing project would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart buildings market.



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By type: Building Energy Management System, Physical Security System, Building Communication Systems, Plumbing And Water Management System, Parking Management Systems, Elevators And Escalators Management System

By Application: Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Hospitality, Airports, Institutional, Industrial, Others



By Region:

North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Smart buildings Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Smart buildings Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Smart buildings Market Dynamics

3.1. Smart buildings Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Smart buildings Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Smart buildings Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Smart buildings Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Smart buildings Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Smart buildings Market, Sub Segment Analysis



Chapter 6. Global Smart buildings Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Smart buildings Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Smart buildings Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Smart build



....Continued



