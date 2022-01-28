Smart Bullets Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story : Harris, Thales Group, Darpas

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2022 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Smart Bullets Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



Key players in the global Smart Bullets market

Thales Group (United States), The Raytheon Company (United States), Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), General Dynamics Corporation (United States), Harris Corporation (United States), Taser International, Inc. (United States), Darpas (United States)



Smart bullets are target oriented bullets which are advance in order to navigate the path with high accuracy. Unlike conventional bullets, the smart bullet is able to change speed, send data and turn rather than simply following the given trajectory and in case of a miss, these smart bullet can be grounded to minimize collateral damage of bullets. Increasing the defence budget with the increase in the incidence of terrorist attacks in developing and developed economies is expected to drive the smart bullet market during the forcasted period. In recent years, the arms race has been observed among several countries including India, Pakistan and China that is further projected to boost industry demand.



What's Trending in Market:

Innovation and Development in Smart Bullets

Self-guided Smart Bullets are in Trend



Challenges:

Compatibility and Integration with All Types of Weapons



Market Growth Drivers:

Rise in Territorial Conflicts and Political Unrest in Various Countries of the Middle East and Asia

Upsurge in Terrorist Attacks OECD Countries

Increased Use of Guns for Personal Safety and Shooting Sports



The Global Smart Bullets Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Guided Smart Bullets, Self-guided Smart Bullets), End User (Airborne, Land, Naval)



