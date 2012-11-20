Smart Card Market in China 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- The Smart Card market in China to grow at a CAGR of 14.07 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in smart card deployment. The Smart Card market in China has also been witnessing the increase in emerging applications for smart cards. However, the high cost of upgradation of compatible POS terminals could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Smart Card market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Smart Card market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Watchdata Technologies Pte. Ltd., Gemalto N.V., Eastcompeace Technology Co. Ltd., Hengbao Co. Ltd., and Datang Microelectronics Technology Co. Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co. Ltd., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH and China Electronics Smart Card Co. Ltd.



