Smart Card Market in Japan 2011-2015 - Latest Report

The Smart Card market in Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8 percent over the period 2011–2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growth in adoption in NFC technology. The Smart Card market in Japan has also been witnessing convergence of applications onto a single form factor. However, lack of interoperability of smart cards could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Smart Card Market in Japan 2011–2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on Japan and it also covers the Smart Card market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Toshiba Corporation, Sony Corporation, STMicroelectronics, and Samsung Electronics.



