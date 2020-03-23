Smart Ceiling Fans Market Is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2026 Major Players Orient Electric, Delta T LLC, Ottomate International, Minka Lighting Inc.

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- Changing consumer's lifestyle and rising inclination for convenience and latest technology are some of the major factors driving the demand for smart ceiling fans. Rising adoption of smart household appliances including smart ceiling fans that can be controlled through internet and smartphones, is anticipated to drive the growth.



The global smart ceiling fans market size is expected to reach USD 995.6 million by 2026 and anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.



Smart fans have wireless connection, advanced cooling functions, and automatic temperature control among other features. Consumers can effortlessly operate these products by downloading the compatible app including Google Assistant and Alexa on their mobile phones and connecting them through Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. The consumers can maintain appropriate humidity, ventilation, and keep the air free from dust and aerial microorganisms with the help of these fans. The advanced features such as climate control and energy-efficiency have been encouraging consumers to opt for these products.



Rising adoption of smart ceiling fans with LED lights in innovative styles and designs is anticipated to drive innovation in the market. The manufactures have been emphasizing on technological advancements and innovative styles to cater to the consumer demand. For instance, the introduction of bladeless ceiling fan has been gaining significant popularity in modern homes. However, the relatively high price of smart fans compared to their conventional counterparts is expected to hamper the smart ceiling fans market growth.



Segment by Key players:

- Orient Electric

- Delta T, LLC

- Ottomate International

- Minka Lighting Inc.

- Modern Form

- Fanimation

- OCECO

- Havells India Ltd.



Segment by Distribution Channel:

- Offline stores

- Online stores



Segment by Application:

- Residential

- Commercial



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Smart Ceiling Fans Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Smart Ceiling Fans Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Smart Ceiling Fans Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Smart Ceiling Fans Market Forecast

4.5.1. Smart Ceiling Fans Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Smart Ceiling Fans Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Smart Ceiling Fans Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Smart Ceiling Fans Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Smart Ceiling Fans Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Smart Ceiling Fans Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Smart Ceiling Fans Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Smart Ceiling Fans Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Smart Ceiling Fans Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Smart Ceiling Fans Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Smart Ceiling Fans Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Smart Ceiling Fans Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



