Smart Cities Market (2011 - 2016)

Rapid urbanization of cities is posing infrastructural challenges to governments and municipalities, globally. As more and more people transcends into urban settings, we would require more cities to live in. Current trends show that in the next 20 years, urban population will cross 5 billion mark. As cities grow and expand their services, management and governance become increasingly complex. Thus transformation of the cities is needed to address the social, economic, engineering, and environment challenges.



A smarter, efficient city that would encompass aspects of intelligent transportation, security, energy management, CO2 emissions, and sustainability is the ideal option for decision makers and authorities. Smart technologies which are the engines of the smart city market are environmentally friendly; as they reduce CO2 emissions, energy costs and provide operational ease. These technologies are designed with features that can identify problems at a very early stage, enhance security and safety of people living in the cities.



Scope of the report



This Smart Cities Market research report categorizes the global market on the basis of different industries such as smart homes, smart buildings, smart energy, smart industry automation, smart transportation, smart security and smart citizen services. This report also covers the main geographies such as North America, Europe, and APAC. Associated market for different technologies and their applications is also been covered in this report.



Markets covered



The smart cities market is expected to have exponential demand in the upcoming future. This demand is opening a segmented market for smart cities.



The segments include:



Smart homes: The smart home market is further bifuricated by products as Security, HVAC, Lighting, Entertainment, Energy Management and Home Health. Whereas the service market is discussed by installation and customization/refurb. There is also an in-depth study of smart home technologies.

Smart building: Smart building automation technologies are classified on the basis of systems, services and information technologies.

Smart energy management: Smart energy management is classified by product to Smart Grid, which is further bifurcated by component type to Smart Meter, Software & Hardware, Sensors, Communication Network.

Smart industrial automation: Smart industrial automation is classified by product types to Industrial Control Systems, Field Devices, Manufacturing Execution Systems and Enterprise Resource Planning. The Smart industrial automation market is also discussed by application in various industry verticals.

Smart citizen services: Smart citizen services is mainly segmented to smart healthcare, education and water management.

Smart transport: Smart transportation market is extensively classified by components to traffic management systems, integrated supervision market, passenger information, ticketing and parking management.

Smart security: Smart security solution market for smart cities is segmented into urban security, critical infrastructure protection, ID management and cyber security.



The report consists of an in-depth classification of sub-segments by product, technology and geography.



The report provides market data, market drivers, trends and opportunities, key players, and competitive outlook. It will also provide market tables for covering the sub-segments and micro-markets. In addition, the report provides as much as 28 company profiles covering all the sub-segments. "



