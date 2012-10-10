Smart Cities Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, And Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Smart cities are gaining popularity as it is the most efficient way to overcome the major challenges of transportation, security, energy management, CO2 emission, among others. Smart technologies are driving this market as they are environment friendly, help in reducing CO2 emissions and overall energy costs, and are easy to operate.



The rapid urbanization of cities is posing serious infrastructural challenge for governments all over the world. As a larger number of people are shifting their base to urban settings, there is an increasing requirement for setting up new cities to live in. With the growing number of cities and the population shift from rural areas to the urban set up, management and governance will become complex. Hence, it is important to transform cities to address the social, engineering, environment, and economic challenges.



Market Segmentation



- Smart Homes

- Smart Building

- Smart Energy Management

- Smart Industrial Automation

- Smart Citizen Services

- Smart Transport

- Smart Security



This research report analyzes the market based on its market segments and geographies. The regions covered under this research study are:



- North America

- Asia-Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This research report includes an analysis of important market drivers, factors affecting market growth, industry structure, industry capacity, and market projections for the coming years. It includes the study of current developments in the market, Porter’s five force analysis, and detailed profiles of the top industry players. The report provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant with respect to the existing market players and new entrants.



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Abb, Accenture Plc, Affiliated Computer Services Inc., Alstom Sa, Arup, Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems Inc., Cubic, Dassault Systems, Ericsson, France Telecom (Orange), General Electric, Hitachi, Honeywell, IBM, Intel, Johnson Controls Inc., Lockheed Martin, Oracle, Siemens, Singapore Technologies, and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This research report provides a pin point analysis of the changing competition dynamics to stay ahead of the competitors

- It helps to clearly understand the competitive work environment and key product segments

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and making in-depth analysis of current market trends

- It provides an overview of major industry segments and factors driving and restraining market growth

- It provides up-to-date analysis of the latest trends and technological developments in the market



