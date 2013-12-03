Smart Cities Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Smart cities are gaining popularity as it is the most efficient way to overcome the major challenges of transportation, security, energy management, CO2 emission, among others. Smart technologies are driving this market as they are environment friendly, help in reducing CO2 emissions and overall energy costs, and are easy to operate.



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The rapid urbanization of cities is posing serious infrastructural challenge for governments all over the world. As a larger number of people are shifting their base to urban settings, there is an increasing requirement for setting up new cities to live in. With the growing number of cities and the population shift from rural areas to the urban set up, management and governance will become complex. Hence, it is important to transform cities to address the social, engineering, environment, and economic challenges.



Market Segmentation

Smart Homes

Smart Building

Smart Energy Management

Smart Industrial Automation

Smart Citizen Services

Smart Transport

Smart Security



This research report analyzes the market based on its market segments and geographies. The regions covered under this

research study are:



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This research report includes an analysis of important market drivers, factors affecting market growth, industry structure, industry capacity, and market projections for the coming years. It includes the study of current developments in the market, Porter’s five force analysis, and detailed profiles of the top industry players. The report provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant with respect to the existing market players and new entrants.



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Abb, Accenture Plc, Affiliated Computer Services Inc., Alstom Sa, Arup, Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems Inc., Cubic, Dassault Systems, Ericsson, France Telecom (Orange), General Electric, Hitachi, Honeywell, IBM, Intel, Johnson Controls Inc., Lockheed Martin, Oracle, Siemens, Singapore Technologies, and others.



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Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

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- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

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- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



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Our research reports cover global markets, present analysis and forecast for a period of five years.



The market structure and forecasts are developed on the basis of secondary research and are cross-validated through primaries conducted with industry players and key opinion leaders (KOLs).



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Data from interviews are then consolidated, checked for consistency and accuracy, and inserted into the Transparency Market Research data model to arrive at the market numbers following the bottom–up approach.



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