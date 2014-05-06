Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Smart Cities Market (Smart Home, Building Automation, Energy Management, Industrial Automation, Smart Healthcare, Smart Education, Smart Water, Smart Transportation, Smart Security), Services) – Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014 – 2019)“ report to its research database.



The current statistics suggests a rapid growth rate of the global population. The trend of urbanization is quickly taking pace with over 70% of the world population residing in urban and sub-urban regions. The major cities in the world have transformed into massive cosmopolitan regions with varied cultural diversities. The growing awareness about the devoured ecology and the evolving environmental compliances and regulations has made it difficult to govern these large cities. As a result, the need for smart cities has increased which would guarantee a sustainable infrastructure to support the ecological balance. Smart cities would be the new residential and commercial centers offering rational and advanced smarter lifestyle for the future.



The implementation of smart cities projects largely depends on the government initiatives, the challenges created because of low quality infrastructure and the key actions needed to seize the opportunities. The smart cities make extensive use of communication technologies to improve the quality of life of its citizens. This creates an environment in which effective communication takes places for the betterment of citizens.



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The major driving force for the smart cities market is the increasing rate of migration from the rural areas into new urban areas coupled with the expanding global population. The demand for a sustainable infrastructure and the rise in green solutions and technologies has fueled the growth in the smart cities sector. The government norms and regulations over the environmental issues have become stricter to curb down pollution. Smart cities will provide an eco-friendly habitat and a time-saving operational lifestyle.



The research report also analyzes the restraints in the smart cities market. The heavy funding and capital expenditure will pose a huge restraint for the smart cities market. Various socio-economic and political factors play a critical role in the development of smart cities. The differences in the social strata and political agendas pose risks in the evolving smart cities projects.



Smart cities market research report consists of the future market trends of solutions like smart homes, smart environment, smart utilities, smart transportation and smart healthcare and smart resource management. The report provides key insights on the market dynamics, adoption trends, competitive landscape and end-user analysis in smart city market. The report focuses on the analyzing global trends, future growth, key drivers, opportunities and challenges in smart cities.



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Case Studies:

- Amsterdam Smart City: The ASC project started in 2009 as an initiative involving residents, corporations, institutions and government bodies. The intention was to encompass concepts of energy efficiency, CO2 emissions and economical sustainability and built city models under climate and energy programs. The project is to be established with an investment of $1,500 million.

- Chengdu Smart City: It is set to become the first smart city project in west China. The city municipal has collaborated with Cisco to implement the “Tianfu Smart Internet City” in this hi-tech zone. The project mainly consists of smart city management, smart internet industry service and smart internet community service. The project includes planning for intelligent transportation, e-government, education and healthcare and water management infrastructure.

- Smart City Dubai: It is a combination of initiatives taken to provide state-of-art infrastructure, environment and support systems that promote the growth of knowledge-based companies. The project includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Outsource Zone, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Knowledge Village, DuBiotech, Enpark and Dubai International City. The cultural diversity and cultural changes posed various challenges for the development of the project. The aim of the project is to provide quality infrastructure development with state-of-art commerce centers to promote the tourism industry.



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