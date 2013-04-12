Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Smart Cities Market to 2017 - Smart Security Segment to Flourish as Interoperability Standards and Public Private Partnerships Promote Growth market report to its offering

Smart Cities Market to 2017 - Smart Security Segment to Flourish as Interoperability Standards and Public Private Partnerships Promote Growth



Summary



A leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, Smart Cities Market to 2017 - Smart Security Segment to Flourish as Interoperability Standards and Public Private Partnerships Promote Growth. This report gives an in-depth analysis of the global smart cities market, and provides market revenues for the global smart cities market and its major sectors, such as smart buildings, smart homes, smart transportation, smart grids, smart healthcare, smart education, smart security and smart industry automation between 2011 and 2017. The report also provides information on market dynamics and major contracts and deals, and covers the major existing smart city projects like Dongtan Eco-city in China and Jeju Island in South Korea.



This report is built using data and information sourced through primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Scope



- Market revenue for the global smart cities market from 2011 to 2017

- Market revenue for global smart cities sectors such as smart buildings, smart homes, smart transportation, smart grids, smart healthcare, smart education, smart security and smart industry automation between 2011 and 2017

- Key drivers and restraints of global smart cities market

- Major contracts and deals in 2012

- Major existing smart cities projects



Reasons to buy



- Make strategic decisions based on forecast data to identify key markets and growth opportunities for the global smart cities market

- Evaluate the potential of emerging markets to quantify potential returns on investments

- Understand the different dynamics in effect in the market and its sectors and make better informed business decisions as a result.

- Identify key growth markets for your products from validated, regional-level data and analysis

- Make better-informed business decisions armed with hard-to-get revenue data



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/99231/smart-cities-market-to-2017-smart-security-segment-to-flourish-as-interoperability-standards-and-public-private-partnerships-promote-growth.html