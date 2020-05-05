Smart Cities Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 : Cisco Systems, IBM, Siemens, Schneider Electric

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the "Global Smart Cities Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cisco Systems (United States), IBM (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Ericsson (Sweden), Vodafone (UK), Itron Inc. (United States), Verizon (United States), Telensa (England), ABB (Switzerland), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany), KAPSCH Group (Austria) and AGT International (Switzerland)



A smart city is a municipality that uses information and communication technologies to enhance the quality and performance of urban services such as energy, transportation and utilities in order to reduce resource consumption, wastage and overall costs. It involves the use of electronic Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to collect data and then it is used to manage assets, resources and services efficiently. The smart city involves technology-based infrastructure, environmental initiatives, high functioning public transportation system and other characteristics.



Market Trend

- Rising Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT)



Market Drivers

- Government Initiatives for Smart City Programs

- Growing Need for Public and Communications Infrastructure



Opportunities

- Rapidly Growing Urban Population

- Rise in the IoT market and Its Applications in Smart Cities



Restraints

- Privacy and Security Concerns Related to Smart Devices



Challenges

- Lack of Funding and Adequate Infrastructure



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Type (Smart Transportation, Smart Buildings, Smart Utilities, Smart Citizen Services), Components (Hardware, Software), Technology (Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing, Machine Learning (ML), Machine to Machine (M2M))

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Objectives of the Study

- To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Smart Cities Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

- To estimate the size of the Global Smart Cities Market in terms of value.

- To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Smart Cities Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

- To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Smart Cities Market and various regions.

- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Smart Cities Market.

- To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies



