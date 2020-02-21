New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- Key players Of Smart Cities Market:



Schneider Electric, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Itron Inc., Telensa, Honeywell International Inc, Gfi, ABB, and IBM, among others.



The growing adoption of connected devices and smart technologies across various regions has been one among the foremost crucial factors for the expansion of smart cities globally. Moreover, rising awareness to make sure environmental sustainability in cities has triggered the necessity for the adoption of smart solutions. Furthermore, key player strategies, like new product launches, business expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships, are often attributed to the extensive market growth.



Smart Cities Market by Smart Transportation:

Types, Solutions, and Services



Smart Cities Market by Smart Utilities:

Solutions and Services



Smart Cities Market by Smart Buildings:

Solutions and Services



Smart Cities Market by Smart Citizen Services:

Smart Street Lighting, Smart Education, Smart Public Safety, and Smart Healthcare



Smart Cities Market by Region:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)



Key Findings Smart Cities Market Report:

-Viewpoint on the existing trends and developments in the industry, including current market scenario for better forecast for the near future

-Provides accurate track of the market progress and industry opportunities for the vendors

-Information for planning strategies for growth, expansion, and identifying key opportunities and prospects in the industry

-Ready information on essential market aspects, which can also be used for presentations, internal reports, business strategies, etc.



Cities wherein traditional infrastructure is made more efficient through integration & coordination with ICT and other novel digital technologies are termed as smart cities. Smart city solutions automate routine functions that serve individuals, buildings, traffic systems, and other public amenities. In addition, smart cities have the proficiency & capacity to monitor, understand, and analyze their capabilities, which further improves the quality of life for citizens whilst reducing a city's environmental impacts.