Major Players in Smart City ICT Infrastructure Report Include,

Microsoft Corporation (United States), HP (United States), ABB (Switzerland), AT&T Inc. (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), IBM (United States), NTT Communications (Japan), Oracle Corporation (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), Verizon Communications Inc. (United States), Vodafone Group plc (United Kingdom), Accenture plc (Ireland), Alcatel-Lucent (France), Ericsson (Sweden), Schneider Electric (France)



A smart city is a city that undergoes development projects to integrate information and communication technology (ICT) and the internet of things (IoT) in a secure system to manage the assets of a city. These assets include schools, hospitals, power plants, libraries, waste management, law enforcement, water supply networks, and transportation systems. A smart city uses urban informatics and technology to improve the efficiency of services. ICT lets the people interact directly with the community & city infrastructure and also monitors the surroundings of the city and its evolution that in turn opens new opportunities.



Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

by Type (Smart Grid, Smart Home and Building, Smart Water Network, Smart Healthcare, Smart Education, Smart Security, Smart Transport), Application (Communications Industry, Transportation Industry, Express Industry, Government, Education, Others), Delivery Model (Offshore, Hybrid, Onsite), Infrastructure (Data Layer, Communication Layer, Sensing Layer)



Market Trend

- Increasing Adoption of IoT Technology for Infrastructure Management and City Monitoring



Market Drivers

- Rapid Urbanization over the Past Two Decades has Led to the

- Mushrooming of Megacities around the World

- Exponentially Rising Urban Population Actuating Amart Management



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Smart City ICT Infrastructure market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market

The report highlights Smart City ICT Infrastructure market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Smart City ICT Infrastructure market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



