Smart City Platforms Market Outlook 2022: Big Things Are Happening: Google, IBM, Microsoft

AWS (United States), Bosch.io (Germany), Cisco (United States), Ericsson (Sweden), Fujitsu (Japan), Google (United States), IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States)Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany)



Definition:

A smart city is a system of systems. These systems can include various facilities like building automation systems, smart transportation systems, smart lighting systems, security and control systems, intelligent grids, renewable power, water treatment, and supply, etc. Smart governance is one of the characteristics of smart cities. Smart city platform increases the efficiency of government programs and helps them reach their beneficiaries. Increasing internet penetration plays a crucial role in establishing smart city platforms, as they enable IoT connections that act as a base for smart city platforms.



Market Trends:

- Increasing adoption of IoT technology for infrastructure management and city monitoring

- Digital transformations driving smart cities



Market Drivers:

- Preference for platforms over standalone solutions

- Exponentially rising urban population actuating smart management



Market Opportunities:

- Industrial and commercial deployments of smart city platforms

- The rise in smart city initiatives worldwide



The Global Smart City Platforms Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Smart Mobility/Transportation, Extended City Services, Smart Utilities, Infrastructure Management, Environment Planning, Other), Delivery Model (Offshore, Hybrid, Onsite), Offerings (Platforms (Connectivity Management Platform, Integration Platform, Device Management Platform, Security Platform, Data Management Platform), Services (Professional Services, Managed Services))



Global Smart City Platforms market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



