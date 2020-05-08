Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- The U.S. smart clothing market is likely to grow noticeably owing to the rising investments by several sports clubs to boost the efficacy level of the players. Advances in technology have allowed athletes to monitor functional movements, maximize performance, and minimize injury detection.



Several large-scale companies and regional governments are spending massively in smart clothing to make military uniforms that are technologically sound and can provide insights on the injuries, health of soldiers, and among others. U.S. is also considered to be the leading spender on defense and military projects, indicating strong regional potential for smart clothing providers.



Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2016



As governments and manufacturers are looking for ways to enhance soldier health and safety without a major increase in production costs, smart clothing market is projected to register commendable gains in the coming years.



With the recent advent of smart socks, smart shirts, & even smart jackets, smart clothing market has been gaining momentum in the category of smart and future wearables technology. Smart clothing or e-Textile is steadily becoming a reality, as sensors, electronic, and digital technologies have blended seamlessly to offer the functionality of smart devices to textiles & clothing. This convergence of textile and digital industries is set to bring huge commercialization and standardization to the worldwide smart clothing industry. As per a report compiled by Global Market Insight, Inc., smart clothing industry is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 50% by 2024 in terms of shipments.



Reports estimate that sports and fitness applications are anticipated to hold a commendable share over the forecast period. From uniforms to gloves, helmets and pads, sporting equipment is now more high-tech and functioning. The advancements of technology have provided a convenient opportunity for athletes to be able to enhance their skills as well as allow them to monitor their fitness level.



Tremendous focus of governments in promoting regional sports teams as well as growing preference of users towards adoption health-promoting apparel will fuel smart clothing market outlook, from demand for t-shirts and shoes.



Several government institutions are investing in smart clothing market to develop military uniforms that are technologically advanced and can also provide insights on the health of soldiers, injuries, the impact of bullets, explosions, and the like. This would generate lucrative growth prospects for smart clothing industry expansion in the military sector. As per estimates, the military and defense application within smart clothing market is estimated to witness the highest annual growth rate of 55% over 2017-2024.



Smart clothing is seen as a way to revolutionize and transform the healthcare sector, as it offers a huge potential for helping to improve an individual's health. Smart clothing market players are focusing on the idea of weaving electronics into a fabric like a shirt, or cap, or blanket that could perform specific patient care functions. Moreover, many medical device manufacturers and healthcare providers are actively monitoring smart clothing pilot projects and research that can track chronic diseases, help patients feel comfortable during hospital stays, track their health status, and boost health insights.



Make an Inquiry for purchasing this Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2016



Key Companies in Smart Clothing Market: - Adidas Group, Catapult Sports Pty Ltd, Levi Strauss & Co., Ralph Lauren, Under Armour, Zephyr, Zoll Medical Corporation



About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com