Smart Clothing Market Industry to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The market is driven by rising demand for monitoring bodily activities through sensors and increasing the adoption of smart clothes for various end-user industries. Growing awareness about the need for sports & fitness is expected to provide substantial growth opportunities to players in this market.



Key Players:

AiQ Smart Clothing (Taiwan), Athos (US), Carre Technologies (Canada), Sensoria (US), Clothing Plus (Finland), Cityzen Sciences (France), Vulpes Electronics (Japan), DuPont (US), Wearable X (US), Applycon (Czech Republic), Toray Industries (Japan), Myontec (Finland), Myzone (US), Siren (US), and Owlet (US).



Smart Clothing Market in North America to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period



North America is expected to hold the largest share of the smart clothing market during the forecast period due to the growing demand for fitness and health tracking wearable clothes in the region. Also, North America is a major hub for technological innovation and new technologies. In North America, the increase in R&D in smart clothing, in terms of new and improved technologies, and the rising demand for improved lifestyle are the two crucial factors driving the market in this region.



Smart clothing market for sports & fitness end-user industry to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The sports & fitness end-user industry is expected to grow at a high rate for the smart clothing market. Sensors are already being used in clothing lines and innerwear, such as heart rate monitoring sports bras and heated underwear. There is an increasing demand for smart innerwear from the sport & fitness industry due to the growing use of sports bras that record running distance, breathing rates, and heart rates with the help of sensors. Hence, the market for innerwear for the sports & fitness industry is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years.