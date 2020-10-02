Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- The Smart Coatings Market report helps identify the biggest opportunities in Smart Coatings industry space and offers accurate latent demand forecasting that empowers quantitative decision making among Smart Coatings market players and new entrants. Investors will gain a clear insight into the dominant players in the Smart Coatings industry and their future forecasts. Furthermore, readers will get a clear perspective on the high demand and the unmet needs of consumers that will enhance the growth of the Smart Coatings market.



Smart coatings are special films with predefined properties that make them sense and respond to environmental and other external stimuli. The high demand for anti-corrosion coatings from the automotive & transportation end-use industry, especially for the protection of body parts, such as door closures, lock parts, exhausts, suspensions, engine components, and clamps & hose connections, against abrasion, drives the smart coatings market.



Top Leading Companies of Global Smart Coatings Market are 3M, PPG Industries, Akzonobel, Axalta Coating Systems, Hempel, Jotun, Dow Corning, Sherwin-Williams, RPM International, NEI, Hygratek, Nanoshell Company, Ancatt, Tesla Nanocoatings, Royal Dsm, Greenkote, CG2 Nanocoatings, Helicity Technologies and others.



The leading players of the Smart Coatings industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The leading market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among these players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics offered in this report will be a precise and useful guide to shape business growth.



Latest news and developments:



April 23, 2020: Researchers at Texas A&M University have created a coating that can be applied to food-contact surfaces, like conveyor belts, rollers and collection buckets to prevent cross-contamination between fresh produce. In addition to being germicidal, the researchers have designed their coating to be extremely water-repellent. They said without water, bacteria cannot stick or multiply on surfaces, thereby drastically curbing contamination from one produce item to another.



April 20, 2020: Customers have been benefiting from AkzoNobel's expert digitization of color for decades. Now the company is entering new territory with the help of pioneering technology developed by BYK-Gardner , which can digitally measure and control the textured surfaces of powder coatings. Launched on April 10, the spectro2profiler represents a major step forward for the industry because currently, the only way to check the quality of a textured powder coating surface is to carry out a visual inspection. So the new tool – which can measure color and gloss, as well as analyzing the 3D topography of the surface texture – is being hailed as a game-changer.



On The Basis Of Product, The Smart Coatings Market Is Primarily Split Into



Anti-corrosion

Anti-icing

Anti-fouling

Anti-microbial

Self-cleaning

Self-healing



On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers



Automotive and Transportation

Marine

Aerospace and Defense

Building and Construction



Regional Outlook of Smart Coatings Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and ROW.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026



