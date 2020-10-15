New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- The Global Smart Coatings market is forecasted to reach USD 10.32 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Smart coatings are preferred among others owing to the development of new technologies that enhance their functionalities. Such technologies are conductive materials, nanotechnology, self-healing and self-assembling system, and micro-encapsulation, as they give coatings the capabilities beyond protection and aesthetics.



Furthermore, the report strives to offer an accurate analysis of the market pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Smart Coatings industry and its key verticals. The COVID-19 crisis has dynamically altered the economic scenario of the world and given rise to certain disruptions in the operations of the Smart Coatings market on the global as well as regional level. The report is updated with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, current and future outlook of the economic scenario, along with a present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Smart Coatings market.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are 3M, PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating Systems, Hempel, Jotun, Dow Corning Corporation, Sherwin-Williams, RPM International, and NEI Corporation among others.



The Smart Coatings industry is segmented into:



Layers Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Single-Layer, Multi-Layer



Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Anti-Microbial, Anti-Corrosion, Anti-Fouling, Anti-Icing, Self-Cleaning, Self-Healing



Sensing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



pH, Ionic Strength, Temperature, Pressure, Surface Tension, Electric or Magnetic Fields, Light, Acoustics, Mechanical Forces



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Automotive & Transportation, Marine, Building & Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics, Medical, IT Technologies, Agriculture, Household



Regional Outlook of Smart Coatings Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Smart Coatings market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Competitive Landscape:



Competitive analysis of the Smart Coatings industry offers key data regarding product portfolio, company overview, market concentration rate, pricing analysis, and other key elements. Additionally, it offers key insights into their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, and agreements, among others. It also provides details about their expansion tactics, the latest developments in products and technologies, production and manufacturing sites, and capacities, along with sales, revenue, returns, and financial standings.



In conclusion, the Smart Coatings market report provides a granular assessment of the market through extensive segmentations along with analysis of supply chains, sales network and distribution network, and downstream buyers in the Smart Coatings market.



Radical Features of the Smart Coatings Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Smart Coatings market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Smart Coatings industry.



