Smart Companies Use Technology to Increase Sales

Suwanee, GA, -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- QR codes, also referred to as quick response codes, are fast becoming a global phenomenon as smart consumers are using these codes to help them make purchasing decisions. These little square tags are creating excitement for Smartphone users. QR codes can be used to compare prices between retailers, get quick information about the products and to enter drawings and contests.



Smartphone sales are increasing rapidly; as a result, the number of Quick Response users are increasing almost as fast. A recent JP Morgan prediction, cited by The Financial Times, predicts sales of 657 million smart phones in 2012 alone! by the year 2015, the number will increase to almost one billion new smart phones sold.



A 2011 ComScore report shows over 14 million monthly smart phone users are scanning QR codes. Nielsen rating service claims half of the US phones currently being used are smart phones and that the market will not be saturated for at least 7 more years. Once the market is saturated it is estimated that smart phone sales will continue to be 85% of all new phone sales.



Jeff Sundermeyer, CEO of Apollo Marketing Group , a tech savvy company based in Atlanta, GA is using QR codes on all retail products and displays. According to Jeff "It's here to stay, and I plan to bring it to my markets first." With a minimal investment Apollo is able to provide retailers and consumers with a wealth of real-time information on products and the consumers who buy them. "Consumers want knowledge to give them the confidence to buy our brand and the QR codes provide quick access to that knowledge" says Sundermeyer. Retailer's want valuable information on who is scanning and buying the products.



Apollo's technology team is dedicated to using leading edge technology to enhance the brand and drive sales both for Apollo and it's many retail customers, Apollo's marketing team works with the retailers to develop programs to help pull sales through their stores, it's a win-win for everyone.



