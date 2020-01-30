Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- A smart-connected wallet, like any other wallet, is a personal accessory, which is used to carry personal belongings such as cash, transactional cards, transit cards, photographs, gift cards, and many other things. However, in the event of loss of these wallets, their location can be tracked down by users with the help of Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity. These wallets are compatible with smartphones and other wireless technology-enabled digital devices, including tablets and personal digital assistants (PDAs).



Owing to the high smartphone adoption and high Internet penetration, Wi-Fi enabled smart connected wallets are increasingly preferred by the consumers to connect to the Internet and other devices through Wi-Fi using mobile applications. Developed countries such as North America and Europe are the primary consumers contributing to the growth of the smart wallet market in this segment.



North America is witnessing a growing number of start-ups that offer innovative smart-connected wallets through online and offline distribution channels. The increasing purchasing power, the growing disposable income, and the high Internet penetration and smartphone adoption, will contribute to the growth of the smart wallet market in North America.



In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart-connected Wallets. This report studies the global market size of Smart-connected Wallets, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).



This study presents the Smart-connected Wallets sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.



For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.



The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.



