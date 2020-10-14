Smart Contact Lenses Market 2020 - 2026, Details in Relation to the Value, Supply Chain Analysis and Recent Technological Developments
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- The global smart contact lenses market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,603.4 million by 2026 on account of the increasing incidences of eye disorders and the need for a contact lens with upgraded quality and performance. Smart contact lenses are the most recent and greatest developments of contact lenses. They can recognize health conditions such as diabetes, glaucoma, and others. As per a recent report published by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, "Smart Contact Lenses Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Continuous Intraocular Pressure Monitoring Lenses, Photochromic Lenses, and Others), By End User (Ophthalmology Clinics, Home Care, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market value was USD 115.0 million in 2018 and will exhibit 38.9% CAGR in between 2019 and 2026.
Key Players Operating in The Smart Contact Lenses Market Include:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
Sony
Innovega Inc.
Alcon Vision LLC
Samsung
Mojo Vision Inc.
Google
Sensimed AG
Other vendors
Market Drivers
Rising Prevalence of Diabetes will Propel Market Growth
The increasing prevalence of diabetes and glaucoma is a major factor in promoting the smart contact lenses market growth. Contact lenses are rapidly progressing in the field of optometry since the last decade and have gain momentum due to rapid advancements in this field. Smart contact lens is capable of detecting diseases such as diabetes and glaucoma and this is also boosting the overall market. Besides this, smart lenses offer other features such as automatic adjusting to light and dark environments, taking photographs, and are in high demand for patients with age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and other health-related issues.
However, the high cost of smart contact lenses may pose a major challenge to the growth of the market. This, coupled with the lack of awareness among people in developing nations may also hamper the overall market growth in the coming years.
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Epidemiology of Diabetes, Glaucoma for Key Countries/Regions
Key Industry Developments such as Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships
Key Industry Trends
Technological Advancements in Smart Contact Lenses
Global Smart Contact Lenses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
Continuous Intraocular Monitoring
Photochromic Lens
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
Clinics
Home Care
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
North America Smart Contact Lenses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis – By Type
Continuous Intraocular Monitoring
Photochronic Lens
Others
Market Analysis – By End User
Clinics
Home Care
Others
Market Analysis – By Country
S.
Canada
Europe Smart Contact Lenses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis – By Type
Continuous Intraocular Monitoring
Photochronic Lens
Others
Market Analysis – By End User
Clinics
Home Care
Others
Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region
K.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Scandinavia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Smart Contact Lenses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis – By Type
Continuous Intraocular Monitoring
Photochronic Lens
Others
Market Analysis – By End User
Clinics
Home Care
Others
Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region
Japan
China
India
Australia
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World Smart Contact Lenses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis – By Type
Continuous Intraocular Monitoring
Photochronic Lens
Others
Market Analysis – By End User
Clinics
Home Care
Others
Competitive Analysis
Key Industry Developments
Global Market Share Analysis (2018)
Competition Dashboard
Comparative Analysis – Major Players
Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, Strategies, Financials (based on availability))
Sensimed AG
Google
Samsung
Alcon Vision LLC
Innovega Inc.
Sony
Other Players
Continued...
