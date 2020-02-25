Smart Data Center Market May Set New Growth: IBM, Cisco, Intel

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- The Smart Data Center Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Smart Data Center market are IBM (United States), ABB (Switzerland), Cisco (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Microsoft (United States), Intel (United States), Equinix Inc. (United States), Dell EMC (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), CenturyLink (United States), Fujitsu (Japan), Hitachi Data Systems (United States), Facebook (United States), Hewlett-Packard (United States), NTT Communications (Japan) and Singtel (Singapore) .



Smart data centers are needed to support the application deployment models, such as cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), software-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service, and other models. Market players are focusing on technological advancement for developing smart data center solutions. For instance, Hitachi Vantara expands smart data center intelligence and automation for self-optimizing data centers that elevate the use of AI and real-time analytics. Further, an increasing number of small and medium enterprises driving the demand for smart data centers.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand for High-Performance Data Center

- Provides Process Automation and Improve Operational Efficiency



Market Trend

- Emphasizing on Colocation Center and AI-Driven Cooling System

- Growing Application of IoT and Machine Learning Within the Smart Data Centers



Restraints

- Concerns Regarding Data Security and Privacy

- High Cost Associated to Smart Data Centers



Opportunities

- Rising Demand for Smart Data Center Infrastructure Solutions from Emerging Economies

- The emergence of Green Computing In the Management of Cloud Data Centers



Challenges

- Lack of Network Infrastructure in Developing Economies



The Global Smart Data Center segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (BSFI, IT and Telecommunications, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Government and Defence, E-commerce, Healthcare), Component (Hardware, Software), Infrastructure (Server, Storage, Networking, Others)



Service (System Integration Services, Monitoring Services, Professional Services), End Users (Cloud providers, Colocation providers, Enterprises)



End User Vertical (BSFI, IT and Telecommunications, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, E-commerce, Healthcare)



The Global Smart Data Center Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2026. It aims to recommend analysis of the market with regards to growth trends, prospects, and player's contribution in the market development. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America and further into 15+ country level break-up that includes China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, batch of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries.



The Smart Data Center market factors described in this report are:

-Key Strategic Developments in Smart Data Center Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.



Key Market Features in Global Smart Data Center Market:

The report highlights Smart Data Center market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Smart Data Center, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global Smart Data Center Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. The analytical tools such as PESTLE analysis, porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis by players, BCG matrix, heat map analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Points Covered in Smart Data Center Market Study :

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Smart Data Center market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Smart Data Center Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Smart Data Center

Chapter 4: Presenting the Smart Data Center Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Smart Data Center market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



