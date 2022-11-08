Smart Diapers Market Worth $1,531 Million by 2026 : North America Regional Segment Is Expected to Be the Largest Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2022 -- The report "Smart Diapers Market With Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by End-Use (Babies, Adults), Technology (RFID Tags, Bluetooth Sensors), and Geography (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World) - Global Forecast to 2026", The Smart Diapers Market is estimated to be USD 646 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,531 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2026. Increase in penetration of internet users is one of the key factors driving the growth of this market.



Bluetooth sensors is the largest technology segment of the smart diapers market

Based on technology, the Bluetooth sensors segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. When the kids wear a diaper enhanced with Bluetooth sensor, it detects the presence of moisture and sends signals to the Bluetooth devices. The device is capable of detecting both weak and powerful signals. It has no negative effects on humans. However, even with faint signals, a neighboring Bluetooth device may detect them. It could be through an audio buzz, flashing light-emitting diode, or being couples to call the caretaker or any other line of a standard ward system. This system is both suitable for adults and babies and is both cheap and easy to install.



Adults is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use segment of the smart diapers market

Based on end-use segment, the adult segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Many people struggle with incontinence, but a smart diaper can more effectively help them meet their physiological needs. The fastest growth for this segment can be attributed to the increase in the geriatric population across the globe along with increase in life expectancy.



North America regional segment is expected to be the largest market for smart diapers

The market growth in this region is attributed to the presence of many nuclear families and a preference for advanced technology when it comes to health. North America has become a manufacturing hub for new technological advancements in healthcare technology. With such high technological development and awareness about the product have resulted in the high demand for smart diapers, thereby contributing to the growth of the smart diapers market in this region.



Some of the key players in the North American smart diapers market are Procter & Gamble (US), Kimberly-Clark (US), Vandrico Solutions Inc (Canada), ElderSens (US), and Smardii Inc. (US).