Smart Display Market - Business Opportunities, Market Dynamics, Growth Size and Forecasts to 2027

The smart display market report share is estimated to be USD 2.3 billion in 2022 and expected to reach USD 9.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 33.4% from 2022 to 2027.



High demand for smart mirrors from the automotive industry, new and innovative features offered by smart mirrors, an increasing number of internet users and growing adoption of smart devices according to consumer preferences, surging demand for AI-powered and IoT-enabled smart home appliances, increasing trend of context-aware signage, and growing adoption of smart signage in retail sector are the key driving factors for the smart display industry.



Smart signage to account for a larger share of the smart display market by 2027



Smart signage is expected to hold a larger share of the smart display market in 2027. Nowadays, the trend of implementing smart signage solutions is increasing rapidly due to their attractive features, such as the ability to connect with IoT-enabled products and display consumer-specific advertisements, which creates a highly personalized in-store shopping experience for customers. Technological advances have transformed brick-and-mortar stores into modernized ones, thereby attracting more customers by reducing their frustration and boredom and displaying important information about product lines, discounts, etc., which influence their shopping behavior.



APAC to witness the highest CAGR in the smart display market during the forecast period



APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the presence of numerous small and medium-scale retailers in the region. Moreover, APAC is home to some leading market players, including LG Display (South Korea) and Samsung (South Korea). Moreover, continuous economic growth, rapid technological advancements, increased retail space, a large base of consumers, improved standards of living, and change in lifestyle of masses have encouraged retailers in APAC countries to install smart signage solutions to increase their sales.



Key Market Players



Samsung Electronics (South Korea), LG Electronics(South Korea), NEC Corporation(Japan), Sony (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Amazon(US), Apple(US), Facebook(US), Gentex(US), Magna(Canada) are among the key players operating in the smart display Companies.



Driver: Surging demand for AI-powered and IoT-enabled smart home appliances



The advent of high-speed internet broadband, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth has broadened the use of smart appliances worldwide. Several companies have seen the potential of the successful adoption of smart home technologies. Hence, they have developed smart devices enabling home automation. The increased penetration of smartphones has facilitated the use of smart home devices with the push of a button. Further, with the growth in the number of smartphone users worldwide, the smart home market is expected to witness a major boost during the forecast period. AI-powered smart displays can lead to tremendous investment due to their applications in smart homes for controlling lights, fans, security cameras, TV, and so on. After the success of practical applications of AI in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, it is expected to become useful as manufacturers have started designing new integrated techniques to control various gadgets with voice commands. AI assistants will become predominant in devices in the coming years, and this will drive the technology vendors to be relevant in the market.



Restraint: High risks of theft and breach of customer data



Presently, data theft is one of the global risks faced by several sectors, such as the online and offline retail industry, banks, and governments. Smart mirrors are capable of tracking the personal data of users. In the retail industry, these mirrors can track each item taken to the dressing room and keep track of shoppers' experiences. An item that is frequently carried by the customers to the fitting rooms for trial but does not make to the point of sale could mean that the look is popular among customers, but the fit is not appropriate to them. The tracking function of smart mirrors is not just restricted to clothing activities around dressing rooms; these mirrors also access other customer information, including their entire purchase history, preferences, and interactions with previous sales associates, along with hundreds of other data points. This personal information is at the risk of being transmitted to unintended receivers, which might eventually cause a security breach. Organizations must be able to detect rogue devices trying to interact with their IT infrastructure. The misuse of personal data is a major threat in this data-driven age, where several connected devices use cloud-based software. The impact of this restraint is presently moderate and would remain the same in the coming years.