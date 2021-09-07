Smart Display Market Growing at the Fastest Rate in APAC Region

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2021 -- The global smart display market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2025. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.0% during the forecast period. High demand for smart mirrors from the automotive industry, new and innovative features offered by smart mirrors, an increasing number of internet users and growing adoption of smart devices according to consumer preferences, surging demand for AI-powered and IoT-enabled smart home appliances, increasing trend of context-aware signage, and growing adoption of smart signage in retail sector are the key driving factors for the smart display market.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=50180485



Smart signage to account for a larger share of the smart display market by 2025



Smart signage is expected to hold a larger share of the smart display market in 2019. Nowadays, the trend of implementing smart signage solutions is increasing rapidly due to their attractive features, such as the ability to connect with IoT-enabled products and display consumer-specific advertisements, which creates a highly personalized in-store shopping experience for customers. Technological advances have transformed brick-and-mortar stores into modernized ones, thereby attracting more customers by reducing their frustration and boredom and displaying important information about product lines, discounts, etc., which influence their shopping behavior.



APAC to witness the highest CAGR in the smart display market during the forecast period



APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the presence of numerous small and medium-scale retailers in the region. Moreover, APAC is home to some leading market players, including LG Display (South Korea) and Samsung (South Korea). Moreover, continuous economic growth, rapid technological advancements, increased retail space, a large base of consumers, improved standards of living, and change in lifestyle of masses have encouraged retailers in APAC countries to install smart signage solutions to increase their sales.



Key Market Players

Amazon (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Alphabet (Google) (US), LG Electronics (South Korea), and NEC Corporation (Japan) are among the major players in the smart display market.