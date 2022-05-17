Smart E-Drive Market to See Booming Growth : Tesla, Aisin, Nidec

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Smart e-Drive Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Smart e-Drive market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Nidec Corporation (Japan), Tesla, Inc. (United States), Aisin Corporation (Japan), Mercedes-Benz Group (Germany), BorgWarner (United States), Bosch (Germany), Huber Automotive AG (Germany), ZF group (Germany), Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Germany) and Audi (Germany)



The smart e-drive makes zero-emission driving. Lower operating costs of electric vehicles using smart e-drive technology are the major factor driving the global smart e-drive market growth. The introduction of governmental stringent rules and regulations and the high demand for electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles are the factors expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share of the smart e-drive market by countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.



On 15th February 2022, BorgWarner acquired AKASOL AG. The acquisition will strengthen the commercial vehicle and industrial electrification capabilities. This enables it to capitalize on what it believes to be a fast-growing battery.

In June 2021, Audi reveals a timetable for the brand to become electric-only. Audi will end development of new internal combustion engine models by the end of 2026 and focus solely on full-electric drivetrains. Its CEO announced, after 2026, the automaker will only develop battery-powered models, according to Automobilwoche



Market Drivers

- Increasing Air Pollution and Stringent Government Regulations on It Is Also Factor of Growth

- Lower Operating Cost of Electric Vehicles Smart e-Drive Technology



Market Trend

- The Growing Trend for Adoption of Smart e-Drive

- Increasing Demand for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles



Restraints

- High Cost Associated with the Smart e-Drive



Opportunities

- Rapid Inclination towards Adoption of Alternatively-Fueled Cars Has Created the Growth Opportunity for the Market



by Type (Passenger vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Charging Point (OEM, Service Provider), Transmission (Manual, Autonomous), Propulsion (Battery Electric Vehicles, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles, Others), Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Li-NMC-G, Sodium Nickel)



Global Smart e-Drive market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Smart e-Drive market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Smart e-Drive

- -To showcase the development of the Smart e-Drive market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Smart e-Drive market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Smart e-Drive

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Smart e-Drive market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



